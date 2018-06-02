Bickett, Martin and Schriever Charge to Victory Lane at Jackson Motorplex

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 1, 2018) – The action was electrifying on Friday night at Jackson Motorplex, where Ryan Bickett, Jason Martin and Alex Schriever combined to officially pass 23 cars en route to feature victories.

Bickett maneuvered from the 11th starting position and held off 16th-starting Jack Dover to capture the opening round for the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series by GRP Motorsports, which paid $3,000 to win the Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series 360 sprint cars A Main.

Bickett and Dover spent the first half of the race maneuvering toward the front before both drivers swapped the lead on four consecutive laps just after the midpoint of the 30-lap race. Bickett’s advantage at the finish line was less than three tenths of a second.

Brooke Tatnell rounded out the podium with Martin advancing from ninth to fourth and Chris Martin placing fifth.

Lee Grosz, Gregg Bakker, Shayle Bade, Jason Martin and Sawyer Phillips were the heat race winners. John Klabunde and Derrik Lusk each won a B Main and Matt Juhl claimed the dash.

Jason Martin put on a show in the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids main event as he charged from 10th to win. Bill Johnson finished in the runner-up position with Trevor Serbus placing third to take the points lead. Brandon Bosma ended fourth and 11 th-starting Brant O’Banion was fifth.

Jacob Hughes and Martin each won a heat race after starting seventh and Brandon Allen was victorious from his fourth starting position.

Schriever swept the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc portion of the program as he scored the triumph during the lone heat race before advancing from fifth to win the A Main. Brandon Halverson, Anna Hippe, Clinton Bruns and Brandon Stevenson rounded out the top five, respectively.

Next up for Jackson Motorplex will be the 40th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids next Thursday through Saturday.

360 SPRINT CARS

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 17B-Ryan Bickett (11); 2. 81-Jack Dover (16); 3. 14X-Brooke Tatnell (3); 4. 36-Jason Martin (9); 5. 44-Chris Martin (2); 6. 09-Matt Juhl (1); 7. 4J-Lee Grosz (8); 8. 2-Derrik Lusk (18); 9. 14-Jody Rosenboom (13); 10. 34DD-Justin Henderson (5); 11. 11X-Gregg Bakker (4); 12. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (10); 13. 13JM-Jordan Martens (15); 14. 25-Dylan Peterson (14); 15. 20G-Chris Graf (20); 16. 75B-Tommy Barber (22); 17. 32-Trevor Serbus (7); 18. 7-Carson McCarl (12); 19. 03-Jamie Ogston (19); 20. (DNF) 35L-Cody Ledger (6); 21. (DNF) 77X-John Klabunde (17); 22. (DNF) 4-Cody Hansen (21).

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 77X-John Klabunde (5); 2. 03-Jamie Ogston (1); 3. 4-Cody Hansen (3); 4. 20-Brant OBanion (2); 5. 50-Chase Viebrock (8); 6. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (10); 7. 1-Dean Brown (11); 8. 77-Brandon Allen (12); 9. 15C-Carter Chevalier (14); 10. (DNF) 99-skylar Gee (4); 11. (DNF) 21-Robbie Price (6).

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 2-Derrik Lusk (3); 2. 20G-Chris Graf (8); 3. 75B-Tommy Barber (2); 4. 2H-Bill Boles (1); 5. 75-Brandon Geldner (4); 6. 4X-Eric Schulz (5); 7. 86-Donovan Peterson (11); 8. 42-Kevin Flowers (9); 9. 33-James Broty (7); 10. 29-Lyle Howey III (12); 11. 4W-Matt Wasmund (6).

Dash (6 Laps): 1. 09-Matt Juhl (1); 2. 44-Chris Martin (5); 3. 14X-Brooke Tatnell (3); 4. 11X-Gregg Bakker (6); 5. 34DD-Justin Henderson (4); 6. (DNF) 35L-Cody Ledger (2).

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 4J-Lee Grosz (1); 2. 14-Jody Rosenboom (3); 3. 32-Trevor Serbus (6); 4. 17B-Ryan Bickett (8); 5. 4X-Eric Schulz (4); 6. 4W-Matt Wasmund (5); 7. 1-Dean Brown (2); 8. 15C-Carter Chevalier (10); 9. (DNF) 77-Brandon Allen (9).

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 11X-Gregg Bakker (2); 2. 34DD-Justin Henderson (6); 3. 44-Chris Martin (7); 4. 75B-Tommy Barber (4); 5. 4-Cody Hansen (8); 6. 20G-Chris Graf (3); 7. 50-Chase Viebrock (9); 8. 86-Donovan Peterson (5).

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 03X-Shayle Bade (1); 2. 09-Matt Juhl (7); 3. 25-Dylan Peterson (4); 4. 13JM-Jordan Martens (6); 5. 99-Skylar Gee (5); 6. 33-James Broty (2); 7. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (3); 8. 42-Kevin Flowers (8); 9. 101-Chuck McGillivray (9).

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin (1); 2. 35L-Cody Ledger (4); 3. 81-Jack Dover (3); 4. 7-Carson McCarl (8); 5. 2-Derrik Lusk (6); 6. 21-Robbie Price (5); 7. 5-Ryan Bowers (7); 8. 12-Allan Woods (9); 9. 29-Lyle Howey III (2).

Heat 5 (10 Laps): 1. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (1); 2. 14X-Brooke Tatnell (5); 3. 2H-Bill Boles (3); 4. 20-Brant OBanion (6); 5. 03-Jamie Ogston (7); 6. 75-Brandon Geldner (9); 7. 48-Taylor Forbes (8); 8. 2 O-Dylan Opdahl (2); 9. (DNF) 35-Skylar Prochaska (4).

HEARTLAND STEEL RACESAVER SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY WYFFELS HYBRIDS

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 5X-Jason Martin (10); 2. 56-Bill Johnson (1); 3. 10-Trevor Serbus (6); 4. 23-Brandon Bosma (3); 5. 20-Brant OBanion (11); 6. 4SN-Nate Eakin (2); 7. 7X-Shane Fick (5); 8. 22-Kaleb Johnson (8); 9. 8-Jacob Hughes (9); 10. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (23); 11. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (7); 12. 4S-Michael Stien (12); 13. 35-Mike Stegenga (13); 14. 05-Colin Smith (16); 15. 7-John Sullivan (17); 16. 8K-Micah Slendy (15); 17. (DNF) 81-Jared Jansen (20); 18. (DNF) 7L-Jesse Lindberg (14); 19. (DNF) 05X-Brandon Allen (4); 20. (DNF) 9-Keith Weber (21); 21. (DNF) 18-Dalton Domagala (18); 22. (DNF) 11-Dalyn Cody (22); 23. (DNF) 87-Chris Duffy (19); (DNS) 5-Gregg Bakker.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Jacob Hughes (7); 2. 10-Trevor Serbus (6); 3. 56-Bill Johnson (1); 4. 4S-Michael Stien (8); 5. 35-Mike Stegenga (4); 6. (DNF) 81-Jared Jansen (5); 7. (DNF) 11-Dalyn Cody (2); (DNS) 33S-Jeremy Schultz.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5X-Jason Martin (7); 2. 23-Brandon Bosma (4); 3. 4SN-Nate Eakin (3); 4. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (6); 5. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (1); 6. 05-Colin Smith (5); 7. (DNF) 9-Keith Weber (2); 8. (DNF) 5-Gregg Bakker (8).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 05X-Brandon Allen (4); 2. 7X-Shane Fick (5); 3. 22-Kaleb Johnson (6); 4. 20-Brant OBanion (7); 5. 8K-Micah Slendy (1); 6. 7-John Sullivan (3); 7. 18-Dalton Domagala (8); 8. 87-Chris Duffy (2).

NSL NON-WING SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY HITCHDOC

A Feature (12 Laps): 1. 0-Alex Schriever (5); 2. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (3); 3. 16-Anna Hippe (6); 4. 7-Clinton Bruns (4); 5. 0X-Brandon Stevenson (2); 6. 38-Miles Grein (1); 7. 7X-Jeff Davis (7); 8. 73-Sid Denzer (8).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 0-Alex Schriever (4); 2. 16-Anna Hippe (8); 3. 7-Clinton Bruns (5); 4. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (6); 5. 0X-Brandon Stevenson (3); 6. 38-Miles Grein (2); 7. 7X-Jeff Davis (7); 8. 73-Sid Denzer (1).