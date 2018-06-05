Lap Sponsorship Available for Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals

From Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (June 4, 2018) – Looking for a way to be a part of the highly-anticipated upcoming Second Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals?

Your chance is here now as lap sponsorships are available for the June 15-16 event at Dodge City Raceway Park that is expected to draw a stout field of cars from throughout the state of Kansas and surrounding states such as Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Colorado and more. The event pits the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars versus the United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS) along with numerous invaders.

Each circuit of the Saturday night, June 16, 30-lap championship feature event is available to lap sponsors for just $100 per lap with that lap leader earning an extra $50 with another $30 going to the second place runner and $20 going to the third-place driver.

If all laps are claimed, it will add another $3,000 to a hefty payout that already includes a $3,000 winner’s share with a minimum of $600 to start the Saturday feature.

To claim your lap, simply contact Lonnie Wheatley at lonniewheatley@gmail.com or Tommie Estes, Jr., at 620-225-3277.

The IMCA Stock Cars will join in on both nights of Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals action with the IMCA Sport Modifieds on the Saturday, June 16, card as well.

Standard Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car rules will be in effect for the Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals, with the following items to be noted:

—Right rear tire may be either the Hoosier Racesaver or Hoosier 105×16.0-15 Medium or 105×18.0-15 Hard. Any tire is allowed on the other three corners.

—Top wing (maximum 5×5) must be totally flat to run a wicker bill up to two inches. No wicker bills permitted on dished wings. Sideboards on the top wing must be 90 degrees square to center foil. The leading edge of the nose wing can be no further forward than 20 inches of the leading edge of the front axle.

—Cockpit adjustable weight jacks, shocks or wings will not be permitted. Titanium brakes are okay.

In total, the 2018 season at Dodge City Raceway Park is slated for 17 nights of action.

The complete 2018 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Lubbock Wrecker Service has over 50 years of collective experience providing heavy duty, medium duty, and light vehicle towing. Their licensed, bonded, insured drivers are true professionals to handle all your towing needs, no matter the size. Whether you need a vehicle towed just for removal, or if you need an emergency wrecker, Lubbock Wrecker Service has two locations to serve you. More information regarding Lubbock Wrecker Service is available at www.lubbockwrecker.com or by calling 806-748-1044 or 325-573-6300.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.