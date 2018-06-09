Dreveicki Completes Sprint/Midget Sweep at Bedford

From USAC

BEDFORD, Pa. (June 8, 2018) — Steven Drevicki of Reading, Pa. led all 20 laps of Friday night’s USAC Eastern Midget feature at Bedford Speedway, completing a “clean sweep” of USAC’s races there. He also won the 25-lap East Coast Sprint feature! In the Midget race he was followed by Andrew Layser, Kenny Miller, Shawn Jackson and Jason Rice. The series now heads for Linda’s Speedway in Jonesville, Pa. and a July 6 appearance.

USAC EASTERN MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 8, 2018 – Bedford, Pennsylvania – Bedford Speedway – “Wingless Doubleheader”

HEAT RACE: (8 laps) 1. Alex Bright (#77 Bright), 2. Kenny Miller (#23 Miller), 3. Andrew Layser (#35 Bright), 4. Shawn Jackson (#7s Jackson), 5. Jason Rice (#57 Rice), 6. John Andenka (#96 Andenka), 7. Ryan Greth (#4 Lesher), 8. Steven Drevicki (#12 Heckman), 9. Brett Conkling (#0nj Conkling), 10. Reed Salony (#22R Salony). NT

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Steven Drevicki, 2. Andrew Layser, 3. Kenny Miller, 4. Shawn Jackson, 5. Jason Rice, 6. Brett Conkling, 7. John Andenka, 8. Ryan Greth, 9. Alex Bright, 10. Reed Salony. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-20 Drevicki.

NEW USAC EASTERN MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Jackson-469, 2-Layser-435, 3-Greth-396, 4-Bright-375, 5-Miller-360, 6-Mike Meyers-303, 7-Adam Pierson-288, 8-Tommy Kunsman Jr.-267, 9-Conkling-257, 10-Johnny Smith-191.

NEXT USAC EASTERN MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 6 – Jonesville, PA – Linda’s Speedway