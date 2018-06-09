Jack Dover Wins U.S. 36 Raceway Bud Shootout With ASCS Warrior Region

From Bryan Hulbert

OSBORN, Mo. (June 8, 2018) – For the 12th time with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, Nebraska’s Jack Dover parked in Victory Lane, this time topping the Bud Shootout at U.S. 36 Raceway in the Select Auto No. 81.

Trading slides with California’s Mason Daniel to start the A-Feature, Dover held the point for the first five laps before sixth starting, Miles Paulus, took over on Lap 6. Short-lived to the eighth round, Dover reclaimed the top spot and never relinquished it.

Mason Daniel raced to second with Paulus ending up third. Evan Martin in fourth held off Jason Martin who, while starting fifth, had to advance from the tail to get back to a top-five finish. Cody Baker from 14th came up to finish sixth with Randy Martin, Curtis Evans, Brian Beebe, and Jay Russell completing the top-ten.

With $500 to win Heat Races, Jay Russell, Evan Martin, and Jason Martin each picked up wins.

The Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps races next on Sunday, June 17 at Double X Speedway in California, Mo. for the Father’s Day Spectacular.

Race Results:

ASCS Warrior Region

U.S. 36 Raceway – Osborn, Mo.

Friday, June 8, 2018

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 76-Jay Russell, [4]; 2. 14-Randy Martin, [1]; 3. 1P-Curtis Evans, [3]; 4. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [5]; 5. 89-Todd McVay, [2]; 6. 37-Brian Beebe, [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Evan Martin, [1]; 2. 33M-Mason Daniel, [5]; 3. 92J-J R Topper, [6]; 4. 27-Danny Thoman, [3]; 5. 82-Christie Thomason, [2]; (DNS) 33-Austin Alumbaugh,

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin, [2]; 2. 81-Jack Dover, [4]; 3. 21-Miles Paulus, [5]; 4. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [1]; 5. 38-Cody Baker, [3]; (DNS) 18X-Nathan Ryun,

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 81-Jack Dover, [2]; 2. 33M-Mason Daniel, [3]; 3. 21-Miles Paulus, [6]; 4. 4-Evan Martin, [1]; 5. 36-Jason Martin, [4]; 6. 38-Cody Baker, [14]; 7. 14-Randy Martin, [7]; 8. 1P-Curtis Evans, [8]; 9. 37-Brian Beebe, [16]; 10. 76-Jay Russell, [5]; 11. 82-Christie Thomason, [13]; 12. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [10]; 13. 27-Danny Thoman, [11]; 14. 89-Todd McVay, [15]; 15. 92J-J R Topper, [9]; 16. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [12]; (DNS) 33-Austin Alumbaugh, ; (DNS) 18X-Nathan Ryun,