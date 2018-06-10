Logan Forler Goes Big With ASCS Frontier At Big Sky Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

BILLINGS, Mont. (June 10, 2018) Capturing his second win in as many nights with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region, Idaho’s Logan Forler topped action at Big Sky Speedway on Saturday night.

Rolling to the front from fourth, series point’s leader, Kelly Miller, followed from fifth. In the four races run this season, the pair accounts for all the wins so far. Capturing his third top-five finish of the season, Wyoming’s Zac Taylor crossed third with Trever Kirkland and David Hoiness rounding out the top-five.

Travis Reber in sixth was followed by Robert DeHaan from 12th. Anthony Farnsworth also made quite the move from 15th to eighth. Clint Anderson and Damon McCune wrapped up the top-ten.

Next for the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region is the Grizzly Nationals at Gallatin Speedway with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com on Friday, July 6 and Saturday, July 7.

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Big Sky Speedway – Billings, Mont.

Saturday, June 9, 2018

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2L-Logan Forler, [4]; 2. 3-Jordan Milne, [1]; 3. 38B-Bryan Brown, [7]; 4. 9A-Clint Anderson, [6]; 5. 00-Roger Cummings, [2]; 6. 4-Bill Carey, [5]; 7. 31-Shane Moore, [3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 27DD-David Hoiness, [4]; 2. 88-Travis Reber, [6]; 3. 2-James Setters, [2]; 4. 56-Shad Petersen, [5]; 5. 33-Robert DeHaan, [7]; 6. 35M-Cody Masse, [3]; 7. (DNF) 21-Blayne Brink, [1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 86-Zac Taylor, [1]; 2. 37-Trever Kirkland, [2]; 3. 2JR-Kelly Miller, [5]; 4. 77-Damon McCune, [3]; 5. 10-Anthony Farnsworth, [4]; 6. 35-Charles (Chip) Roe, [6]

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 2L-Logan Forler, [4]; 2. 2JR-Kelly Miller, [5]; 3. 86-Zac Taylor, [6]; 4. 37-Trever Kirkland, [2]; 5. 27DD-David Hoiness, [7]; 6. 88-Travis Reber, [3]; 7. 33-Robert DeHaan, [12]; 8. 10-Anthony Farnsworth, [15]; 9. 9A-Clint Anderson, [9]; 10. 77-Damon McCune, [13]; 11. 38B-Bryan Brown, [1]; 12. 3-Jordan Milne, [8]; 13. 56-Shad Petersen, [11]; 14. 21-Blayne Brink, [20]; 15. 2-James Setters, [10]; 16. 00-Roger Cummings, [18]; 17. 4-Bill Carey, [14]; 18. 35M-Cody Masse, [17]; 19. 35-Charles (Chip) Roe, [16]; 20. (DNF) 31-Shane Moore, [19]