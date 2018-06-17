Reutzel Tops Larson to Win Ohio Sprint Speedweek Feature at Waynesfield

(6-17-18) Waynesfield,Oh.-Aaron Reutzel won night number three of the 36th Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek Sunday night at Waynesfield Raceway Park.

Reutzel started on the pole but along side was Kyle Larson with Larson jumping out front and led the early portion. Reutzel and Cole Duncan kept Larson in their sights while Larson began to catch lapped traffic.

Shortly before the half way mark, Reutzel closed on Larson’s bumper and eventually made the pass to take the lead. Reutzel was smooth and steady for the remainder of the 35 lap feature and was never threatened. Following Reutzel across the stripe was Larson, Duncan, Dave Blaney and Paul McMahan.

Heats for the 48 cars in the pits were Chris Andrews, Paul McMahan, Danny Dietrich, Chad Kemenah and Tim Shaffer.

Jared Horstman picked the NRA feature win.

All Star Circuit of Champions

Ohio Sprint Speedweek

Waynesfield Raceway Park

Waynesfield, OH

Sunday June 17, 2018

Feature: 1. 87 – Aaron Reutzel, 2. 57 – Kyle Larson, 3. 22C – Cole Duncan, 4. 70 – Dave Blaney, 5. 13 – Paul McMahan, 6. 39 – Spencer Bayston, 7. 49X – Tim Shaffer, 8. 10H – Chad Kemenah, 9. 4L – Cap Henry, 10. 4 – Parker Price-Miller, 11. 71X – Giovanni Scelzi, 12. 3G – Carson Macedo, 13. 23 – D.J. Foos, 14. 48 – Danny Dietrich, 15. 14 – Tony Stewart, 16. 24 – Rico Abreu, 17. 11 – Ryan Smith, 18. 3 – Jac Haudenschild, 19. 4K – Kasey Kahne, 20. 7K – Cale Conley, 21. 5R – Byron Reed, 22. 49 – Shawn Dancer, 23. 19 – Mitch Harble, 24. 23X – Chase Baker, 25. 16 – Chris Andrews, 26. 98 – Carl Bowser.