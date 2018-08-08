Hodnett Holds Off Shaffer to Win Preliminary Feature at Knoxville

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 8, 2018) – Greg Hodnett found himself racing several familiar foes in route to winning the main event during BRANDT Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night of the 5-Hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores Thursday at Knoxville Raceway. Hodnett, who now lives in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, took the lead from the start from fellow PA Posse driver Brock Zearfoss and held off a challenge from Western Pennsylvania’s Tim Shaffer for the victory.

Being up front the entire race Hodnett was unaware of how close his challengers were at the end.

“I was holding on for dear life and just trying to not make mistakes” said Hodnett. “One and two was a little hairy because I didn’t feel if I slowed down to hit the bottom I keep enough speed and enough drive unlike three and four. Honestly, I didn’t know anyone was there, I was just driving the wheels off it.”

Brock Zearfoss and Hodnett started on the front row for the 25-lap preliminary feature. Zearfoss led into turn one but by the time the field came off the backstretch Hodnett led the opening lap. Further back in the field sixth starting Kyle Larson worked his way into the top five passing Lucas Wolfe off turn two on lap seven.

One lap after Larson moved into fifth Jamie Ball and Clyde Knipp flipped between turns three and four. Both drivers were able to exit the cars under their own power.

After the restart Hodnett pulled away while Shaffer got a run under Brock Zearfoss to take second position coming off turn two on lap nine. Zearfoss then found himself having to contend Geo Scelzi and Kyle Larson for the third spot. Scelzi slid past Zearfoss for third while Larson followed through to drop Zearfoss to fifth.

Shaffer started closing in on Hodnett for the lead with slower traffic looming when the caution flag appeared for Austin McCarl slowing in turn two.

After the restart Larson, Scelzi, and Shaffer were racing three wide off turn two for the second spot. Shaffer held onto the spot while Larson moved around Scelzi for third. With nine laps to go Shaffer and Larson exchanged second spot with Shaffer holding onto the position.

A late caution for Domnic Scelzi having mechanical issues and sliding to a stop on the front stretch took the factor of slower traffic out of play for the final six laps of the feature. Hodnett had enjoyed a comfortable advantage for most of the feature Shaffer quickly closed the gap. On the final lap Shaffer drove below Hodnett for the lead in turns one and two but could not make the pass. That gave Hodnett enough space between himself and Shaffer to hold on for the victory. Shaffer held on for second with Larson rounding out the podium.

Afterwards Shaffer felt he had a shot to win late in the main event.

“We were going pretty good and I had some pressure with (Larson). I had to get my elbows up and had to run the car a little harder. I thought we had a shot there, but he didn’t make a mistake and that’s what it takes.”

Scelzi finished fourth while Donny Schatz charged from 21st to finish fifth in the main.

58th Annual 5-Hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores

BRANDT Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night

World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, IA

Wednesday August 8, 2018

Qualifying: 1. 1S – Logan Schuchart, 14.933; 2. 2M – Kerry Madsen, 15.133; 3. 87 – Aaron Reutzel, 15.139; 4. 15 – Donny Schatz, 15.208; 5. 18 – Ian Madsen, 15.282; 6. 9 – Daryn Pittman, 15.296; 7. 0 – Lynton Jeffrey, 15.305; 8. 2KS – Austin McCarl, 15.346; 9. 4K – Kasey Kahne, 15.350; 10. 57 – Kyle Larson, 15.368; 11. 71 – Gio Scelzi, 15.406; 12. 13X – Paul McMahan, 15.422; 13. 49X – Tim Shaffer, 15.424; 14. 24W – Lucas Wolfe, 15.438; 15. 3H – James McFadden, 15.439; 16. 56N – Davey Heskey, 15.485; 17. 27 – Greg Hodnett, 15.531; 18. 7S – Jason Sides, 15.577; 19. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild, 15.588; 20. 4 – Brock Zearfoss, 15.614; 21. 11 – Roger Crockett, 15.647; 22. 5H – Sammy Walsh, 15.649; 23. 41S – Dominic Scelzi, 15.656; 24. 09 – Matt Juhl, 15.664; 25. 12N – Cole Duncan, 15.731; 26. 19 – Brent Marks, 15.769; 27. 3P – Sawyer Phillips, 15.811; 28. 17B – Bill Balog, 15.824; 29. 97G – Hunter Schuerenberg, 15.827; 30. 29 – Willie Croft, 15.854; 31. 40 – Clint Garner, 15.858; 32. 5J – Jamie Ball, 15.923; 33. 71X – Kevin Thomas Jr, 15.926; 34. 10 – Clyde Knipp, 15.948; 35. 85 – Chase Wanner, 15.964; 36. 99 – Brady Bacon, 15.976; 37. 17WX – Shane Golobic, 16.012; 38. 28P – Brian Paulus, 16.021; 39. 15M – Bobby Mincer, 16.127; 40. 9X – Jake Bubak, 16.144; 41. 68 – Chase Johnson, 16.224; 42. 2KS – Kevin Ingle, 16.380; 43. 70$ – Jeff Swindell, NT; 44. 20 – A.J. Moeller, NT; 45. 7W – Tasker Phillips, NT.

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps): 1. 99 – Brady Bacon, 2. 40 – Clint Garner, 3. 71 – Geo Scelzi, 4. 11 – Roger Crockett, 5. 1S – Logan Schuchart, 6. 19 – Brent Marks, 7. 9 – Daryn Pittman, 8. 56N – Davey Heskin, 9. 68 – Chase Johnson. (First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps): 1. 5J – Jamie Ball, 2. 5 – Sammy Walsh, 3. 27 – Greg Hodnett, 4. 2M – Kerry Madsen, 5. 17WX – Shane Golobic, 6. 13 – Paul McMahan, 7. 0 – Lynton Jeffrey, 8. 3P – Sawyer Phllips, 9. 2KS – Kevin Ingle. (First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps): 1. 41S – Dominic Scelzi, 2. 49X – Tim Shaffer, 3. 71X – Kevin Thomas Jr, 4. 87 – Aaron Reutzel, 5. 17B – Bill Balog, 6. 2KS – Austin McCarl, 7. 7S – Jason Sides, 8. 28 – Brian Paulus. DNS: 70 – Jeff Swindell. (First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps): 1. 1. 10 – Clyde Knipp. 2. 09 – Matt Juhl, 3. 15M – Bobby Mincer, 4. 24W – Lucas Wolfe, 5. 15 – Donny Schatz, 6. 97G – Hunter Schuerenberg, 7. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild, 8. 4 – Kasey Kahne. DNS: 20 – A.J. Moeller. (First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #5 (10 Laps): 1. 4 – Brock Zearfoss, 2. 57 – Kyle Larson, 3. 85 – Chase Wanner, 4. 29 – Willie Croft, 5. 3H – James McFadden, 6. 18 – Ian Madsen, 7. 9X – Jake Bubak, 8. 12N – Cole Duncan. DNS: 7W – Tasker Phillilps. (First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

B-main (12 Laps): 1. 15 – Donny Schatz, 2. 18 – Ian Madsen, 3. 9 – Daryn Pittman, 4. 2KS – Austin McCarl, 5. 13 – Paul McMahan, 6. 3H – James McFadden, 7. 4K – Kasey Kahne, 8 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild, 9. 0 – Lynton Jeffrey, 10. 19 – Brent Marks, 11. 12N – Cole Duncan, 12. 17B – Bill Balog, 13. 17WX – Shane Golobic, 14. 3P – Sawyer Phillips, 15. 56N – Davey Heskin, 16. 7S – Jason Sides, 17. 97G – Hunter Schuerenberg, 18. 28P – Brian Paulus, 19. 1S – Logan Schuchart. DNS: 9X – Jake Bubak, 2K – Kevin Ingle, 70S – Jeff Swindell, 20 – A.J. Moeller, 1S – Logan Schuchart. (First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 27 – Greg Hodnett, 2. 49X – Tim Shaffer, 3. 57 – Kyle Larson, 4. 71 – Gio Scelzi, 5. 15 – Donny Schatz, 6. 18 – Ian Madsen, 7. 24W – Lucas Wolfe, 8. 87 – Aaron Reutzel, 9. 2M – Kerry Madsen, 10. 4 – Brock Zearfoss, 11. 9 – Daryn Pittman, 12. 29 – Willie Croft, 13. 5H – Sammy Walsh, 14. 99- Brady Bacon, 15. 09 – Matt Juhl, 16. 11 – Roger Crockett, 17. 71X – Kevin Thomas Jr, 18. 40 – Clint Garner, 19. 15M – Bobby Mincer, 20. 85 – Chase Wanner, 21. 41S – Dominic Scelzi, 22. 2KS – Austin McCarl, 23. 10 – Clyde Knipp, 24. 7J – Jamie Ball.