Kreutter Wins SOS Feature at Ohsweken

From Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (August 17, 2018) — OHSWEKEN, Ont. (August 17, 2018) – Another busy pit area had 111 cars signed in at Ohsweken Speedway across four divisions for Jibs Action Sports Kids Race and Autograph Night featuring the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars versus the Southern Ontario Sprints. Representatives from Kids Race were also on hand to distribute educational materials on behalf of the Canadian National Autism Foundation.

After the final checkered flags had waved, it was Scott Kreutter who grabbed his first career Ohsweken win in the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car versus Southern Ontario Sprints Feature and Shone Evans won the Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Car main event for the first time in 2018. For the stock cars, Dave Bailey claimed another win in the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stock Feature while Kyle Wert won the HRW Automotive Mini Stock Feature.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars vs. Southern Ontario Sprints

Adam West and Mack DeMan paced the field to the green flag for the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars versus Southern Ontario Sprints 25-lap Feature. Before the race hit turn one though, Mike Thorne and Scott Burke were flipping wildly upside down. Both drivers were uninjured, but their cars were destroyed.

West pulled into the pits prior to the restart, handing the inside of the front row to Alden, NY native Scott Kreutter for the complete restart. Kreutter took full advantage as he drove to the lead on the opening lap and paced the field to the first caution on lap four.

Following the restart, Kreutter was in traffic by lap nine and led a three-car breakaway from the field with Dylan Westbrook and DeMan following. Kreutter stayed about 10 car lengths ahead of Westbrook or DeMan, who repeatedly switched the second spot, until the final caution of the race on lap 23 when Jim Huppunen spun at the top of turn three while running in the top-10.

Kreutter was strong on the green-white-checkered finish and scored his first career win here at Ohsweken over Westbrook, who took the runner-up spot from DeMan on the final lap. Mikey Kruchka and Steve Lyons rounded out the top-five. Lyons, Kreutter and Westbrook were heat race winners earlier in the night.

Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars

Jacob Dykstra and Brian Nanticoke brought the Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Car field to the green flag for their 20-lap Feature. Dykstra continued his strong second half of the season by jumping ahead to the early lead while Nanticoke stayed close to challenge until the first caution on lap two. Another caution on lap five saw Liam Martin, Paul Klager and Josh Hill all spun in turn four.

Dykstra continued to lead on the restart while Shone Evans raced past Nanticoke for second on lap eight. One lap later, Evans had caught Dykstra and began to setup the pass for the lead. Coming to the halfway mark, the two drivers were side-by-side under the starter’s stand with Dykstra just barely leading the lap. Evans completed the pass for the lead in turns one and two and then pulled away.

On lap 13, Evans saw his lead reduced when he got up over the turn three cushion, allowing Dykstra and Aaron Turkey back with five car lengths, but the Scotland, Ont. driver maintained his composure and found his preferred line again before leading the final seven laps on the way to his first weekly Ohsweken win of the season. Dykstra earned the runner-up finish over Turkey, Hannah Ferrell and Dereck Lemyre.

Baily Heard, Evans, and Dykstra were Heat Race winners earlier in the night while Brandon Murrell won the B-Main. Dykstra also earned the Ackland Insurance Top Gun award as the night’s top qualifier after accumulating the most passing points in heat race competition.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

The ultra-competitive Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stock division saw Brian Teeple and Lee Winger lead the field to the green flag for the 20-lap main event. Winger grabbed the early advantage, but third-starting Rob Hoskins quickly jumped into the battle up front.

Hoskins dueled with Winger in the opening laps until he took the point on lap seven, all while division point leader Dave Bailey raced into third by the time of a lap nine caution for Teeple, who had spun in turn two.

On the ensuing restart, Hoskins chose the outside lane after he had run the cushion in the opening nine laps. The bottom was enough for Bailey as he took over the lead on lap 10 and led the remainder of the race for his fifth Ohsweken win of the year. Behind him though was a furious battle for second as Hoskins, Trevor DeBoer and Steve Shaw were three-wide with two laps to go. At the checkers, DeBoer emerged with the runner-up spot ahead of Hoskins, Shaw and Ken Sargent rounding out the top-five.

Hoskins, DeBoer and Chris Hale took heat race victories earlier in the night.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

A thrilling HRW Automotive Mini Stock feature started with Mike Giberson and Jeremy May on the front row. May led the opening three laps until Daniel McKay won the battle up front and took over the point to lead laps four through six.

On lap seven, McKay, Jason Tolton and Jason Dixon were three-wide for the race lead. Tolton, the winner of last week’s Art Hill Memorial, emerged with the lead and appeared to be the dominant wheelman. Behind the top three, B-Main winner and point leader Gillian Hils had broken into the top-five.

Tolton led through the halfway mark until a caution on lap 12 when Tristan Da Silva lost power in turn four. On the ensuing restart, Tolton’s car didn’t have power, costing him a chance at a second straight win. Jason Dixon led on the next restart, but one lap later it was 15th-starting Kyle Wert who emerged to lead the final two laps and claim his second win of the season. Dixon settled for second while Hils emerged with a third-place finish after a dismal start to the night. Jonathan Ayrton and Jon Janssens rouned out the top-five.

Patrick Abrahamsson, May, Matt Nuell and Janssens took heat race victories to begin the night while Hils won the B-Main.

Up Next at Ohsweken Speedway

Ohsweken Speedway returns to action on Friday, August 24 for Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Minor Sports night, where all kids are encouraged to wear the jersey from their minor sports teams. The Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks will battle in a 50-lap Feature for the second Gale’s Cash Blast, paying $2,000 to the winner, $750 to second and $500 to third for Ohsweken regulars. The Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars are in action for double features as they make-up their July 27 rainout to start the evening. The Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks will all be in action as well. Race time is 7:30pm and adult admission is just $14 and children 12 and under are $3 or less. For additional event information, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca.

———————————————————–

Ohsweken Speedway Race Report

August 17, 2018

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Jibs Action Sports Kids Race and Autograph Night

Total Entries – 111

———————————————————–

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars vs. Southern Ontario Sprints (25 Entries)

A-Feature (20 laps – No Time)

Finish. Number Name (Starting Position)

1. 49 Scott Kreutter (3); 2. 47x Dylan Westbrook (5); 3. 17x Mack DeMan (2); 4. 0 Mikey Kruchka (6); 5. 9 Steve Lyons (4); 6. 97 Cory Turner (8); 7. 14h Jim Huppunen (9); 8. 38 Tyler Hendricks (7); 9. 22 Shawn Sliter (10); 10. 6 Curtis Gartly (11); 11. 21 John Burbridge Jr. (23); 12. 11 Jamie Turner (13); 13. 21 Kyle Phillips (22); 14. 15 Dan Nanticoke (19); 15. 25 Warren Mahoney (20); 16. 66 Frank Baranowski (24); 17. DNF 91 Ryan Turner (15); 18. 22x Al Gilletta Jr. (18); 19. DNF 71s Josh Sliter (25); 20. DNF 0c Cole MacDonald (17); 21. DNF 15F Mike Ferrell (21); 22. 44 Barry Dunn (14); 23. 30 Adam West (1); 24. 55 Mike Thorne (12); 25. 9b Scott Burke (16)

A-Feature Lap Leaders – Scott Kreutter 1-25

Hard Charger – John Burbridge Jr. +12 (23rd to 11th)

Heat Race No.1 (8 laps – 1:56.426)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 9 Steve Lyons – Carlisle, ON (3); 2. 0 Mikey Kruchka – Hamilton, ON (7); 3. 22 Shawn Sliter – Port Colborne, ON (1); 4. 97 Cory Turner – Caistor Centre, ON (8); 5. 11 Jamie Turner – Caistor Centre, ON (5); 6. 0c Cole MacDonald – Waterdown, ON (6); 7. 25 Warren Mahoney – Lefroy, ON (4); 8. 71s Josh Sliter – Port Colborne, ON (2); 9. 66 Frank Baranowski – Hamilton, ON (9)

Heat Race No.2 (8 laps – No Time)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 49 Scott Kreutter – Alden, NY, USA (7); 2. 38 Tyler Hendricks – Pain Court, ON (6); 3. 30 Adam West – Ridgetown, ON (2); 4. 14h Jim Huppunen – Fenwick, ON (5); 5. 91 Ryan Turner – Caistor Centre, ON (3); 6. 15 Dan Nanticoke – Ohsweken, ON (4); 7. 21p Kyle Phillips – Grand Island, NY, USA (1); 8. 15F Mike Ferrell – London, ON (8)

Heat Race No.3 (8 laps – No Time)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 47x Dylan Westbrook – Scotland, ON (3); 2. 17x Mack DeMan – Mississauga, ON (7); 3. 6 Curtis Gartly – Thamesford, ON (1); 4. 55 Mike Thorne – Caledonia, ON (6); 5. 9b Scott Burke – Charing Cross, ON (2); 6. 44 Barry Dunn – Springfield, ON (5); 7. 22x Al Gilletta Jr. – St. Catharines, ON (8); 8. 21 John Burbirdge Jr. – St. Williams, ON (4)

———————————————————–

Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars (26 Entries)

A-Feature (20 laps – No Time)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 87x Shone Evans (5); 2. 5d Jacob Dykstra (1); 3. 68 Aaron Turkey (10); 4. 4 Hannah Ferrell (9); 5. 56 Dereck Lemyre (15); 6. 9c Brian Nanticoke (2); 7. 70 Baily Heard (6); 8. 49L Lucas Smith (22); 9. 08 Steven Beckett (7); 10. 7 Caleb Wood (8); 11. 5 DJ Christie (3); 12. 49h Jerry Hill (12); 13. 19 Brandon Murrell (19); 14. 1 Holly Porter (4); 15. 12 Brad Herron (24); 16. 88h Josh Hansen (13); 17. 28 Jordan Hill (21); 18. 1eh Paul Klager (20); 19. 29 Liam Martin (23); 20. 9 Paul Ballantyne (14); 21. 3b Blaine Barrow (16); 22. 69 Josh Hill (18); 23. 51 Trevor Young (17); 24. DNF 8mk Matt Hill (11)

A-Feature Lap Leaders –

Hard Charger – Lucas Smith +14 (22nd to 8th)

Heat Race No.1 (8 laps – Top 6 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. # Name – Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 70 Baily Heard – Niagara Falls, ON (4); 2. 5 DJ Christie – Beachville, ON (6); 3. 68 Aaron Turkey – Ohsweken, ON (1); 4. 8mk Matt Hill – Ohsweken, ON (3); 5. 88h Josh Hansen – Beamsville, ON (5); 6. 69 Josh Hill – Ohsweken, ON (8); 7. 28 Jordan Hill – Ohsweken, ON (7); 8. 12 Brad Herron – Waterford, ON (9); 9. 22 Dillan Sliter – Port Colborne, ON (2)

Heat Race No.2 (8 laps – Top 6 Transfer – 2:03.733)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 87x Shone Evans – Scotland, ON (4); 2. 9c Brian Nanticoke – Ohsweken, ON (1); 3. 4 Hannah Ferrell – Vanessa, ON (2); 4. 49h Jerry Hill – Hagersville, ON (3); 5. 9 Paul Ballantyne – Brantford, ON (5); 6. 56 Dereck Lemyre – Hamilton, ON (7); 7. 19 Brandon Murrell – Gores Landing, ON (6); 8. 1eh Paul Klager – Beamsville, ON (9); 9. DNF 49L Lucas Smith – Brantford, ON (8)

Heat Race No.3 (8 laps – Top 6 Transfer – 2:00.613-NTR)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 5d Jacob Dykstra – Port Colborne, ON (2); 2. 7 Caleb Wood – London, ON (1); 3. 08 Steve Beckett – Fonthill, ON (4); 4. 1 Holly Porter – Delhi, ON (6); 5. 51 Trevor Young – Ancaster, ON (5); 6. 3b Blaine Barrow – Welland, ON (8); 7. 29 Liam Martin – Binbrook, ON (7); 8. DNS 24 Jeff Newham – Windsor, ON (3)

B-Feature (12 laps – Top 6 Transfer – 3:06.241)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 19 Brandon Murrell (2); 2. 1eh Paul Klager (3); 3. 28 Jordan Hill (1); 4. 49L Lucas Smith (7); 5. 29 Liam Martin (4); 6. 12 Brad Herron (5); 7. 22 Dillan Sliter (6); 8. DNS 24 Jeff Newham (8)

Ackland Insurance Top Gun: Jacob Dykstra

———————————————————–

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks (28 entries)

A-Feature (20 laps – No Time)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 49 Dave Bailey (18); 2. 23 Trevor DeBoer (13); 3. 37h Rob Hoskins (4); 4. 96 Steve Shaw (21);

5. 25 Ken Sargent (16); 6. 53 Logan Shwedyk (24); 7. 24 Blake Bomberry Jr. (9); 8. 7 Ryan Dinning (10); 9. 13 Kacey Huffman (14); 10. 74 Steve Vanderzdan (23); 11. 21x Mark Bazuin (12); 12. 1 Chris Dickie (8); 13. 28d Donny Lampman (15); 14. 4 Aaron Rewutzsky (22); 15. 40 Jay Liverance (3); 16. 3c Devon Bacher (6); 17. DNF 28k Kathleen Lampman (19); 18. 11 Brian Teeple (1); 19. 84rk Ryan Beagle (20); 20. 38 Frank Turkey Jr. (7); 21. 28 Jim Lampman (11); 22. 2 Lee Winger (2); 23. 46 Kevin Pauls (5); 24. DNF 79 Christopher Hale (17); 25. DNS 93 Melissa Miller (25); 26. 108 Bllly Bleich Jr. (26); 27. DNS 93k Mike Klazinga (27); 28. DNS 26 Mike Ferguson (28)

A-Feature Lap Leaders – Lee Winger 1-6, Rob Hoskins 7-9, Dave Bailey 10-20

Hard Charger – Logan Shwedyk +18 (24th to 6th)

Heat Race No.1 (8 laps – Top 7 Transfer – 2:42.073)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 37h Rob Hoskins (6); 2. 2 Lee Winger (3); 3. 40 Jay Liverance (4); 4. 11 Brian Teeple (1); 5. 3c Devon Bacher (8); 6. 38 Frank Turkey Jr. (9); 7. 46 Kevin Pauls (7); 8. 4 Aaron Rewutzsky (5); 9. 74 Steve Vanderzdan (10); 10. DNS 93 Melissa Miller (2)

Heat Race No.2 (8 laps – Top 7 Transfer – 2:40.228)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 23 Trevor DeBoer (6); 2. 1 Chris Dickie (1); 3. 28 Jim Lampman (4); 4. 21x Mark Bazuin (5); 5. 24 Blake Bomberry Jr. (2); 6. 7 Ryan Dinning (3); 7. 13 Kacey Huffman (9); 8. 53 Logan Shwedyk (8); 9. DNS 108 Billy Bleich Jr. (7)

Heat Race No.3 (8 laps – Top 7 Transfer – 2:40.755)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 79 Christopher Hale (5); 2. 49 Dave Bailey (6); 3. 25 Ken Sargent (4); 4. 96 Steve Shaw (9); 5. 84rk Ryan Beagle (8); 6. 28d Donny Lampman (2); 7. 28k Kathleen Lampman (7); 8. DNS 93k Mike Klazinga (1); 9. DNS 26 Mike Ferguson (3)

———————————————————–

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks (32 Entries)

A-Feature (20 laps – No TIme)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 19 Kyle Wert (15); 2. 6 Jason Dixon (7); 3. 32 Gillian Hils (21); 4. 21 Jonathan Ayrton (11); 5. 66 Jon Janssens (16); 6. 6x Mike Sarantakos (18); 7. 15 Sean Iftody (10); 8. 60 Martin Schroeder (9); 9. 11p Patrick Abrahamsson (8); 10. 9 Tim DeBoer (13); 11. 23 Dusty DeBoer (23); 12. 2 Matt Nuell (12); 13. 4 Wayde Thorne (6); 14. 10 Zach Buchwald (28); 15. 96 Brian Crosgrove (22); 16. 3 Kevin Thorne (25); 17. 69 Rob Twitchett (27); 18. 188 Paul Longboat (5); 19. 11 Mike Giberson (1); 20. 13m Daniel McKay (4); 21. DNF 16J Jeremy May (2); 22. DNF 222 Nick Masi (14); 23. DNF 1 Jason Tolton (17); 24. DNF 93 Chris Ryckman (20); 25. 01 Tristan Da Silva (26); 26. 22 Kyle Haynes (19); 27. DNF 88 Aidan Nigh (3); 28. DNF 16 Fabio Olivieri (24)

A-Feature Lap Leaders – Jeremy May 1-3; Daniel McKay 4-6, Jason Tolton 7-12, Jason Dixon 13, Kyle Wert 14-15

Hard Charger – Gillian Hils +18 (21st to 3rd)

Heat Race No.1 (6 laps – Top 6 Transfer – 2:17.305)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 16J Jeremy May (5); 2. 188 Paul LongBoat (8); 3. 88 Aidan Nigh (6); 4. 13m Daniel McKay (7); 5. 11 Mike Giberson (4); 6. 05 Dave Goodacre (3); 7. 64 Nick Erskine (1); 8. 517 Cody Sommerville (2)

Heat Race No.2 (6 laps – Top 6 Transfer – 2:20.598)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 11p Patrick Abrahamsson (4); 2. 6 Jason Dixon (2); 3. 60 Martin Schroeder (6); 4. 4 Wayde Thorne (1); 5. 15 Sean Iftody (8); 6. 69 Rob Twitchett (5); 7. 96 Brian Crosgrove (3); 8. 23 Dusty DeBoer (7)

Heat Race No.3 (6 laps – Top 6 Transfer – 2:13.962)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 2 Matt Nuell (3); 2. 21 Jonathan Ayrton (1); 3. 9 Tim DeBoer (4); 4. 222 Nick Masi (5); 5. 19 Kyle Wert (8); 6. 3 Kevin Thorne (7); 7. DNF 16 Fabio Olivieri (2); 8. DNS 11e Jeff Elsliger (6)

Heat Race No.4 (6 laps – Top 6 Transfer – 2:14.078)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 66 Jon Janssens (1); 2. 1 Jason Tolton (2); 3. 93 Chris Ryckman (8); 4. 22 Kyle Haynes (7); 5. 6x Mike Sarantakos (5); 6. 01 Tristan Da Silva (4); 7. 32 Gillian Hils (3); 8. 51 Kirk Hellyer (6)

B-Feature (8 laps – Top 4 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 32 Gillian Hils (10); 2. 96 Brian Crosgrove (4); 3. 23 Dusty DeBoer (6); 4. 16 Fabio Olivieri (7); 5. 3 Kevin Thorne (9); 6. 01 Tristan Da Silva (11); 7. 69 Rob Twitchett (5); 8. 10 Zach Buchwald (13); 9. 517 Cody Sommerville (2); 10. DNF 177 Tim Jamieson (14); 11. DNF 05 Dave Goodacre (3); 12. DNF 64 Nick Erskine (1); 13. DNS 11e Jeff Elsliger (8); 14. DNS 51 Kirk Hellyer (12)