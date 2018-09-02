Photo Gallery: Saturday at Montpelier Motor Speedway Media Gallery, Montpelier Speedway, Photo Gallery Chase Jones. (Bill Miller photo) Chase Jones won the 20 lap Montpelier Motor Speedway midget feature event on Saturday night September 1, 2018. (Bill Miller photo) Chase Jones in Victory Lane at the Montpelier Motor Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Chase Jones in Victory Lane with family and crew. (Bill Miller photo) Aaron Leffel won the 20 lap USAC MTM Midget feature event at the Montpelier Motor Speedway on Saturday night September 1, 2018. (Bill Miller photo) Chris Baue. (BilL Miller photo) Jon Steed. (Bill Miller photo) Mike Streicher. (Bill Miller photo) Chett Gehrke. (Bill Miller photo) Logan Jarrett. (Bill Miller photo) Aaron Leffel. (Bill Miller photo) Chase Jones. (Bill Miller photo) Related Stories: Leffel Latest Lap-Lap Speed2 Winner at Montpelier BRIGGS LEADS ALL 20 AT MONTPELIER Ray Wins at Montpelier Photo Gallery: Indiana Midget Week at Montpelier Cottle wins BOSS feature at Montpelier Montpelier Motor SpeedwayPhoto Gallery