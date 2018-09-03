Dover Scores $10,000 Victory at Jackson motorplex

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Sept. 2, 2018) – Jack Dover is $10,000 richer after winning a hard-fought and ultra-competitive Midwest Power Equipment 360 Nationals presented by DeKalb/Asgrow main event on Sunday night at Jackson Motorplex.

Dover accumulated the most preliminary points the previous two nights and he won the dash on Sunday to garner the pole position for the 30-lap feature that wrapped up the event finale that was presented by Billion Buick GMC.

Dover led early with Terry McCarl in tow before the duo mixed it up for the top spot throughout the middle portion of the main event. A pair of late red flags bunched the field up with the final one coming a lap after Thomas Kennedy passed both McCarl and Lee Grosz to move into the runner-up position with only seven laps remaining.

While Dover maintained the top spot, Kennedy stayed within striking distance as the top two drivers were separated by less than two tenths of a second when the white flag was waved. Dover held off the late challenge to garner his second win of the weekend during the marquee DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series by GRP Motorsports, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series sanctioned show.

Kennedy crossed the finish line second with Grosz third, McCarl fourth and Saturday’s feature winner Gregg Bakker fifth.

Tasker Phillips, Eric Lutz, Josh Baughman and Bakker were the heat race winners. Chris Graf claimed the B Main.

Jeremy Kerzman became the sixth different NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc winner in 10 races this season. Meanwhile, Alex Schriever charged from eighth to second place to garner the track championship. Shane Fick placed third, Eric Winlel fourth and Neal Matuska fifth.

Schriever and Brant O’Banion each won a heat race.

Jackson Motorplex will be dormant for the next couple of weeks before resuming competition Sept. 21-22 when the action features Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc.

360 SPRINT CARS

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 7W-Tasker Phillips (2); 2. 35-Skylar Prochaska (1); 3. 7-Carson McCarl (3); 4. 25-Dylan Peterson (4); 5. 20G-Chris Graf (5); 6. 5-Brady Forbrook (7); 7. 4X-Eric Schulz (6).

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Eric Lutz (1); 2. 23W-Scott Winters (2); 3. 2-Derrik Lusk (3); 4. 2H-Bill Boles (4); 5. 88-Travis Reber (6); 6. (DNF) 17X-Lee Goos Jr (5).

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Josh Baughman (1); 2. 75B-Tommy Barber (2); 3. 76-Jay Russell (4); 4. 13JM-Jordan Martens (3); 5. 33X-Trevor Smith (5); 6. 86-Donovan Peterson (6).

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps): 1. 11X-Gregg Bakker (1); 2. 33-James Broty (2); 3. 14-Jody Rosenboom (3); 4. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (4); 5. 75-Brandon Geldner (5); 6. 2OP-Dylan Opdahl (6).

Dash (6 Laps): 1. 53-Jack Dover (1); 2. 24-Terry McCarl (2); 3. 4J-Lee Grosz (3); 4. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (4); 5. 17-Josh Baughman (7); 6. 6-Eric Lutz (6); 7. 7W-Tasker Phillips (5); 8. 11X-Gregg Bakker (8).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 20G-Chris Graf (1); 2. 5-Brady Forbrook (5); 3. 88-Travis Reber (2); 4. 75-Brandon Geldner (4); 5. 4X-Eric Schulz (8); 6. 33X-Trevor Smith (3); 7. 86-Donovan Peterson (6); 8. 17X-Lee Goos Jr (9); 9. 2OP-Dylan Opdahl (7).

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 53-Jack Dover (1); 2. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (4); 3. 4J-Lee Grosz (3); 4. 24-Terry McCarl (2); 5. 11X-Gregg Bakker (8); 6. 23W-Scott Winters (10); 7. 6-Eric Lutz (6); 8. 17-Josh Baughman (5); 9. 7W-Tasker Phillips (7); 10. 7-Carson McCarl (13); 11. 76-Jay Russell (15); 12. 5-Brady Forbrook (22); 13. 75B-Tommy Barber (11); 14. 33-James Broty (12); 15. 13JM-Jordan Martens (19); 16. 20G-Chris Graf (21); 17. 2H-Bill Boles (18); 18. 75-Brandon Geldner (24); 19. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (20); 20. (DNF) 35-Skylar Prochaska (9); 21. (DNF) 25-Dylan Peterson (17); 22. (DNF) 14-Jody Rosenboom (16); 23. (DNF) 2-Derrik Lusk (14); 24. (DNF) 88-Travis Reber (23).

NSL NON-WING SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY HITCHDOC

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 0-Alex Schriever (2); 2. 38-Miles Grein (1); 3. 7X-Shane Fick (4); 4. 15-James Sires (7); (DNS) 0X-Brandon Stevenson; (DNS) 7XX-Doug Martens; (DNS) 1DA-Christian Wagler.

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 20-Brant O’Banion (1); 2. 10-Trevor Serbus (2); 3. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (3); 4. 5-Eric Winlel (5); 5. 48-Neal Matuska (6); 6. (DNF) 7-Clinton Bruns (4).

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (3); 2. 0-Alex Schriever (8); 3. 7X-Shane Fick (4); 4. 5-Eric Winlel (2); 5. 48-Neal Matuska (9); 6. 7XX-Doug Martens (12); 7. 38-Miles Grein (5); 8. (DNF) 15-James Sires (1); 9. (DNF) 20-Brant O’Banion (7); 10. (DNF) 10-Trevor Serbus (6); (DNS) 0X-Brandon Stevenson; (DNS) 7-Clinton Bruns; (DNS) 1DA-Christian Wagler.