J.T. Imperial Runs To ASCS Southwest Win At Show Low Speedway Park

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (September 2, 2018) – For the third time in his career, J.T. Imperial was first to the checkered flag with the ASCS Southwest Region with his win coming Sunday night at Show Low Speedway Park.

Racing to the lead from the right of the front row, Imperial held off Colton Hardy who advanced five positions for the runner-up spot. New Mexico’s Jesse Baker grabbed the final podium step with Lorne Wofford and Alex Pettas making up the top-five.

Rick Ziehl crossed sixth with Casey Buckman seventh. Making up five spots from 13th, Mason Keefer was eighth with Steve Cushman and Jarrett Martin making up the top-ten.

Up next for the ASCS Southwest Region is Arizona Speedway on Saturday, September 15.

Race Results:

ASCS Southwest Region

Show Low Speedway Park – Show Low, Ariz.

Sunday, September 2, 2018

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Casey Buckman, [1]; 2. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [3]; 3. 33-Steve Cushman, [2]; 4. 22-Jesse Baker, [4]; 5. 2B-Billy Chester III, [5]; 6. 57-Jarrett Martin, [6]; 7. 99-Katherine Aragon, [8]; 8. 57X-Jesse Stonecipher, [7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 75X-J.T. Imperial, [2]; 2. 2-Alex Pettas, [1]; 3. 18-Lorne Wofford, [3]; 4. 74-Colton Hardy, [5]; 5. 19-Wes Wofford, [6]; 6. 01-Joshua Shipley, [8]; 7. 7K-Mason Keefer, [4]; 8. 7-Mark Clark, [7]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 75X-J.T. Imperial, [2]; 2. 74-Colton Hardy, [7]; 3. 22-Jesse Baker, [4]; 4. 18-Lorne Wofford, [6]; 5. 2-Alex Pettas, [1]; 6. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [8]; 7. 91-Casey Buckman, [3]; 8. 7K-Mason Keefer, [13]; 9. 33-Steve Cushman, [5]; 10. 57-Jarrett Martin, [12]; 11. 2B-Billy Chester III, [11]; 12. 99-Katherine Aragon, [15]; 13. 7-Mark Clark, [14]; 14. 01-Joshua Shipley, [10]; 15. 19-Wes Wofford, [9]; 16. 57X-Jesse Stonecipher, [16]