81 Speedway Gearing for Fall Sprint Spectacular

From David Smith Jr.

PARK CITY, Ka. (September 21, 2018) – 81 Speedway is gearing up for yet another big night of sprint car racing action as the Park City, Kansas powerplant will host the “Fall Sprint Sprintacular” on Saturday night, October 13. It will be the final sprint car show at the speedway for the 2018 race season.

Highlighting the event will be the season finale for the National Championship Racing Association 360-ci sprint car division while the Oil Capital Racing Series and the United Rebel Sprint Series will also be in the program. It will be the same format that has successfully made the annual “Sprint Car Maynia” event so popular the past two years that is held over the Memorial Day weekend.

The NCRA 360-ci competitors will be looking for a $2000 payday while all drivers starting the night’s championship feature finale will take home $300. Official rules for the series can be found at racencra.com.

The Tulsa-based OCRS drivers will compete for $1500 to win. Rules for this two-barrel sprint series can be found on their official website www.ocrsracing.net.

Kansas-based URSS will sanction this RaceSaver 305 event that will pay $1000 to win and $200 to start.

Gates for the “Fall Sprint Car Spectacular” will open at 5:00 PM with race action set for a 7:00 PM start time.

Grandstand admission will be $20 for adults. 81 Speedway is located north of Wichita on I-135 to exit 16, then 0.7 mile west on 77th street in Park City. More track information can be found on the tracks official website race81speedway.com.