Tony Stewart Wins USCS Feature at Southern Raceway

From Pete Walton

MILTON, Fl. (October 20, 2018) – Tony Stewart raced from sixth starting position past Sprint Car Hall of Famer Danny Smith on lap 16 and charged the final 14 laps into the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane in the USCS Deep South regional series Championship Race at Southern Raceway on Saturday night. Danny Smith followed Stewart across the line in the runner up spot.

The previous night’s winner at Hattiesburg Speedway, Mark Smith was third followed by USCS points leader and defending National Champ, Jordon Mallett who was fourth and two-time series Champion Morgan Turpen rounded out the top five.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters at Southern Raceway on October 20, 2018 results:

Heat 1 – Engler Machine & Tool (8 Laps)

1. m1-Mark Smith[1] ; 2. 4-Danny Smith[4] ; 3. 14 m-Jordon Mallett[6] ; 4. 01-Shane Morgan[5] ; 5. 43-Terry Witherspoon[7] ; 6. 28-Jeff Willingham[2] ; 7. 52-Cody Karl[3] ; 8. 2-Josh Grimess[8]

Heat 2 – Brown and Miller Racing Solutions (8 Laps)

1. 10m-Morgan Turpen[1] ; 2. 14 T-Tony Stewart[2] ; 3. 47-Dale Howard[5] ; 4. 43h-Michael Miller[3] ; 5. 88-Brandon Blenden[4] ; 6. 93-Jake Knight[6] ; 7. 10-Terry Gray[8] ; 8. 29-Kyle Amerson[7]

Hoosier Speed DASH – (6 Laps)

1. 10m-Morgan Turpen[1] ; 2. m1-Mark Smith[4] ; 3. 47-Dale Howard[2] ; 4. 14 T-Tony Stewart[5] ; 5. 14 m-Jordon Mallett[3] ; 6. 10-Terry Gray[6]

FireAde 2000 A-Main – (30 Laps)

1. 14 T-Tony Stewart[6] ; 2. 4-Danny Smith[1] ; 3. m1-Mark Smith[3] ; 4. 14 m-Jordon Mallett[2] ; 5. 10m-Morgan Turpen[4] ; 6. 43-Terry Witherspoon[8] ; 7. 47-Dale Howard[5] ; 8. 10-Terry Gray[12] ; 9. 29-Kyle Amerson[15] ; 10. 52-Cody Karl[14] ; 11. 28-Jeff Willingham[13] ; 12. 88-Brandon Blenden[10] ; 13. 43h-Michael Miller[9] ; 14. 93-Jake Knight[11] ; 15. 01-Shane Morgan[7] DNS. 2-Josh Grimes