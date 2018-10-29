Darland to Pair with Ballou for USAC West Coast Swing

(October 29, 2018) — The USAC National Sprint Car Championship will have a unusual pairing joining the tour during their west coast swing started Friday at Arizona Speedway when Dave Darland will climb aboard a car owned by fellow USAC Sprint Car competitor Robert Ballou. Darland and Ballou will team up for Western World Classic this weekend in Arizona and the Oval Nationals next week at Perris Auto Speedway.

Ballou was suspended from USAC competition on September 26th for the remainder of the 2018 season. Darland had recently been seeking a ride to finish out the 2018 USAC season.

Darland is currently fifth in the USAC National Sprint Car Series point standing while Ballou has dropped to 9th spot following his suspension. The pairing keeps Darland in the driver points and gives Ballou potential to raise his standings in the owner points.