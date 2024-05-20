Duncan FAST at Florence, Lewis the BOSS

By Aaron Fry

The Ti22 Performance FAST On Dirt winged 410 sprint cars and the MPD Racing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series are the dynamic duo of the sprint car world. Rarely do you see both wing and traditional wingless 410 sprint cars come from the same camp, but last night at Florence Speedway in Kentucky, they put on a show together….. and it was one for the history books.

A great field of 28 FAST winged drivers representing 9 different states signed in for competition. On the traditional wingless side, 19 BOSS drivers representing 5 different states registered to race.

The FAST On Dirt action got off to an electrifying start when North Port, Florida’s Danny Sams III broke a 20-year-old track record. Sams was the very first car out to qualify and laid down a 13.453 second lap to pace ARP Fasteners qualifying. Karter Sarff and Cole Duncan led the way in groups 2 and three. Heat races were won by Skylar Gee, Sterling Cling and Bobby Elliott. Marysville, Ohio’s Jake Hesson won a tough B-Main event.

In preliminary action on the BOSS side, Ricky Lewis laid down quick time at 16.670 besting second quickest Kyle Shipley by .089 seconds. Jesse Vermillion and Nick Bilbee were the quick timers in groups 2 and 3. Heat race winners were Lewis, Jesse Vermillion and Dustin Ingle.

The 25 lap BOSS main event would run first with Blake Vermillion and Dustin Ingle on the front row with Rylan Gray and Jesse Vermillion in row 2. Dustin Webber and Lewis rolled off from row 3. Greenfield, Indiana’s Rylan Gray rocketed to the early lead and led until the only race caution on lap 8 when Steve Little slowed in turn 1.

Back under green, Gray continued to show the way with Lewis up into the runner-up spot. The Oxnard, California native and defending tour champion stayed committed to the high line and he and Gray battled for the top spot. Meanwhile, twelfth starting Korbyn Hayslett was on the charge, blasting past car after car. Lewis was finally able to dispatch of Gray on lap 12 and motored away to the win. Hayslett was able to get all the way up to second with Jesse Vermillion completing the podium. Gray wound up fourth with Ingle fifth. Completing the top 10 were Kyle Shipley, Carmen Perigo, Blake Vermillion, Ryan Barr and Nick Bilbee.

After a 25-lap main event with only one brief yellow from BOSS, the FAST On Dirt drivers collectively said “hold my methanol” and reeled off 30 consecutive green flag laps. The caution free main event began with new track record holder Danny Sams on the pole with Sterling Cling alongside. Cole Duncan, the 2019 FAST titlist, rolled off third with Karter Sarff fourth. Skylar Gee and tour young-gun Bobby Elliott starting from sixth.

Sams would grab the early race lead but Duncan wasted no time in getting into the runner-up spot. The lead pair put on quite a classic duel with Duncan wrestling the lead away for good near the halfway point. Over the last half of the race, Duncan pulled away to a tremendous advantage, winning by a 7.205 second advantage over Sams. Fifth starting Skylar Gee completed the podium with ninth starting Justin Clark up for fourth. Tour point leader, Zane DeVault, completed the top 5. Brandon Spithaler, Karter Sarff, Sterling Cling, Jake Hesson and Brandon Wimmer completed the top 10.

BOX SCORE

FAST On Dirt – Race #4

Florence Speedway

28 Entries

ARP Fasteners Qualifying

Group 1: 1. 24D-Danny Sams III 13.453, 2. 99-Skylar Gee 13.548, 3. 4-Zane DeVault 13.571, 4. 37-Bryce Norris 13.801, 5. 35-Ronnie Blair 13.933, 6. 5T-Travis Philo 13.949, 7. 87-Reed Whitney 14.012, 8. 42-Chris Garnes 14.121, 9. 84-Cale Stinson 14.462, 10. 59-Bryan Nuckles 14.763

Group 2: 1. 5B-Karter Sarff 13.937, 2. 34-Sterling Cling 13.994, 3. 5J-Jake Hesson 14.142, 4. 22-Brandon Spithaler 14.150, 5. 1B-Keith Baxter 14.395, 6. 83x-Nate Reeser 14.583, 7. 5-Jeremy Weaver 14.588, 8. 4s-Danny Smith 14.637, 9. 8s-Brayton Phillips 14.709

Group 3: 1. 22-Cole Duncan 13.802, 2. 5E-Bobby Elliott 13.972, 3. A79-Brandon Wimmer 14.161, 4. 78-Justin Clark 14.163, 5. 2s-Nathan Skaggs 14.427, 6. 16th-Kevin Newton 14.555, 7. 17-Reece Saldana 14.879, 8. 11M-Nathen McDowell 16.000, 9. 4x-Bradley Ashford 16.490

NAPA of Fremont – Heat 1: 1. 99-Gee[1] ; 2. 4-DeVault[2] ; 3. 24D-Sams[4] ; 4. 5T-Philo[6] ; 5. 37-Norris[3] ; 6. 87-Whitney[7] ; 7. 59-Nuckles[10] ; 8. 35-Blair[5] ; 9. 42-Garnes[8] ; 10. 84-Stinson[9]

ALLmobility of Dayton – Heat 2: 1. 34-Cling[1] ; 2. 22-Spithaler[3] ; 3. 5B-Sarff[4] ; 4. 4s-Smith[8] ; 5. 1B-Baxter[5] ; 6. 83x-Reeser[6] ; 7. 5J-Hesson[2] ; 8. 5-Weaver[7] ; 9. 8s-Phillips[9]

All Pro Cylinder Heads – Heat 3: 1. 5E-Elliott[1] ; 2. 78-Clark[3] ; 3. A79-Wimmer[2] ; 4. 22-Duncan[4] ; 5. 2-Skaggs[5] ; 6. 17-Saldana[7] ; 7. 4x-Ashford[9] ; 8. 16th-Newton[6] ; 9. 11M-McDowell[8]

Victory Fuel – B Main: 1. 5J-Hesson[5] ; 2. 59-Nuckles[4] ; 3. 87-Whitney[1] ; 4. 83x-Reeser[2] ; 5. 8s-Phillips[11] ; 6. 5-Weaver[8] ; 7. 35-Blair[7] ; 8. 84-Stinson[13] ; 9. 42-Garnes[10] ; 10. 11M-McDowell[12] ; 11. 4x-Ashford[6] ; 12. 17-Saldana[3] ; 13. 16th-Newton[9]

Ti22 Performance – A Main: 1. 22-Duncan[3] ; 2. 24D-Sams[1] ; 3. 99-Gee[5] ; 4. 78-Clark[9] ; 5. 4-DeVault[7] ; 6. 22-Spithaler[8] ; 7. 5B-Karter Sarff[4] ; 8. 34-Cling[2] ; 9. 5J-Hesson[16] ; 10. A79-Wimmer[10] ; 11. 4s-Smith[12] ; 12. 5E-Elliott[6] ; 13. 1B-Baxter[14] ; 14. 37-Norris[13] ; 15. 83x-Reeser[19] ; 16. 8s-Phillips[20] ; 17. 59-Nuckles[17] ; 18. 87-Whitney[18] ; 19. 2s-Skaggs[15] ; 20. 5T-Philo[11]

Helms & Sons Contruction – Hard Charger: 5J-Hesson +7

Helms & Sons Construction – Hard Luck: 5-Weaver

BOX SCORE

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series – Race #2

Florence Speedway

19 Entries

ARP Fasteners Qualifying

Group 1: 1. 41-Ricky Lewis 16.670, 2. 0g-Kyle Shipley 16.759, 3. 76-J.J. Hughes 16.868, 4. 25-Blake Vermillion 17.187, 5. 21B-Ryan Barr 17.653, 6. 53-Steve Little 18.109

Group 2: 1. 5v-Jesse Vermillion 17.329, 2. 06-Rylan Gray 17.358, 3. 14c-Nate Carle 17.486, 4. 21-Carmen Perigo 17.530, 5. 24L-Lee Underwood 17.795, 6. 5A-Toby Alfrey 18.204

Group 3: 1. 17-Nick Bilbee 17.380, 2. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett 17.509, 3. 9-Dustin Webber 18.041, 4. 2di-Dustin Ingle 18.156, 5. 1s-James Saam 99.999, 6. 5-Weaver[DNQ] ; 7. 11M-McDowell[DNQ]

Dave Poske’s Performance Parts – Heat 1: 1. 41-Lewis[4] ; 2. 25-B.Vermillion[1] ; 3. 0G-Shipley[3] ; 4. 76-Hughes[2] ; 5. 21B-Barr[5] ; 6. 53-Little[6]

Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel – Heat 2: 1. 5v-J.Vermillion[4] ; 2. 06-Gray[3] ; 3. 21-Perigo[1] ; 4. 24L-Underwood[5] ; 5. 14c-Carle[2] ; 6. 5A-Alfrey[DNS]

Elizabeth Gardner Photography – Heat 3: 1. 2di-Ingle[1] ; 2. 9-Webber[2] ; 3. 17-Bilbee[4] ; 4. 1H-Hayslett[3] ; 5. 5-Weaver[6] ; 6. 1s-Saam[DNS] ; 7. 11M-McDowell[DNS]

MPD Racing – A Main: 1. 41-Lewis[6] ; 2. 1H-Hayslett[12] ; 3. 5v-J.Vermillion[4] ; 4. 06-Gray[3] ; 5. 2di-Ingle[2] ; 6. 0g-Shipley[7] ; 7. 21-Perigo[8] ; 8. 25-B.Vermillion[1] ; 9. 21B-Barr[13] ; 10. 17-Bilbee[9] ; 11. 24L-Underwood[11] ; 12. 76-Hughes[10] ; 13. 9-Webber[5] ; 14. 14c-Carle[14] ; 15. 5-Weaver[15] ; 16. 11M-McDowell[17] ; 17. 53-Little[16] ; 18. 5A-Alfrey[DNS] ; 19. 1s-Saam[DNS]

All Pro Cylinder Heads – Hard Charger: 1H-Hayslett +10

All Star Performance – Hard Luck: 5A-Alfrey

Cowen Truck Line – Steel Block Bonus: 1s-Saam

Hoosier Racing Tire Bonus: 41-Lewis