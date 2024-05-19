Oswego Speedway Kicks Off Season with First Open Practice Session

From Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 18, 2024) – A total of 20 cars hit the Oswego Speedway pit area for today’s Open Practice session, which was highlighted by the Pathfinder Bank SBS and J&S Paving 350 Super divisions as several drivers readied equipment for the Season Opener next weekend.

In the J&S Paving 350 Super ranks, Nick Barzee clocked the fastest time with a 17.376 circuit. He was followed by Kyle Perry, who posted a 17.550. Griffin Miller, a rookie, showed promising speed at a 17.822.

For the 11 Pathfinder Bank SBS that took track time, 2023 champion Noah Ratcliff led the field at 19.101. DJ Shuman trailed with a 19.490, and Drew Pascuzzi followed closely with a 19.554. AJ Larkin and Greg O’Connor would complete the top five, recording laps of 19.972 and 20.084, respectively.

Initial showings from rookies in the SBS division featured Cameron Rowe Jr. leading the rookie class with a 20.606 ahead of Matt Matteson and Tessa Crawford.

Three Super Stocks, the 6 of Dennis Richmond, 9 of Griffin Miller, and 13x of Chad Towle, were also pitside.

Supermodified veteran Jack Patrick and last year’s Mr. SBS, Cameron Rowe Sr, were in the pits as well, but absent from the timing charts.

The practice session took an unfortunate turn with a hard accident involving 350 Super driver Dave Cliff in the Barbeau Racing 50. Cliff was transported to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse and remained awake and alert. As of press time, Cliff is now undergoing X-rays, and updates on his condition can be found on the ‘Barbeau Racing 350 Supermodified’ Facebook page.

Oswego Speedway’s 73rd season opens Saturday, May 25th, with the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds, 35-lap Tony White Memorial for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and a 30-lap Memorial Day Weekend special for J&S Paving 350 Supers.

Fans can catch another Open Practice session on Friday, May 24th from 6 to 10 PM, as well as testing on Tuesday and Thursday.

Tickets for the Opener are now available online by visiting OswegoSpeedway.com and clicking the ‘BUY TICKETS’ button on the homepage. Buy tickets online and skip the line! The general admission tickets are priced at $30. Patrons purchasing a GA pass can present their paid ticket at the ticket window on Opening Night to receive a complimentary kids 16 and under ticket with the purchase of a paid adult ticket.

BEST LAPS FROM OPEN PRACTICE:

J&S PAVING 350 SUPERS –

31 Nick Barzee – 17.376

20 Kyle Perry – 17.550

9 Griffin Miller ® – 17.822

50 Dave Cliff – 18.199

PATHFINDER BANK SBS –

73 Noah Ratcliff – 19.101

62 DJ Shuman – 19.490

72 Drew Pascuzzi – 19.554

35 AJ Larkin – 19.972

90 Greg O’Connor – 20.084

04 Robbie Wirth – 20.184

66 Darrick Hilton – 20.504

87 Cameron Rowe Jr. ® – 20.606

47 Matt Matteson ® – 20.888

55 Carter Gates – 21.018

20 Tessa Crawford ® – 21.580