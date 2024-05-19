Ricky Peterson Takes Wayne County checkers

From William Burkhart

Orrville, OH (May 18, 2024)- While not racing for points the Pine Tree Towing sprint cars still had a strong 17 car field. Ricky Peterson would dominate on the start. Lap 2 would see the first Bucks Auto Sales red flag as Cody Bova would snag a rut and end up on his side. The racing would resume once more. On lap 13 another red would fly as a fire would break out under the 38K. Myers would climb out unharmed. Peterson would still have a great restart over Jordan Ryan and TJ Michael. Peterson would go on to lead all 25 laps and pick up his second win of 2024. “I love this place. When I first got a 410 we raced here and I just fell in love with this place” Peterson added in Summit Racing Equipment victory lane.

Media Results for 5/18/2024 at Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH

Pine Tree Towing & Recovery 410 Sprints 20 Entries

A Feature 25 Laps | 00:31:33.893

1. 2P-Ricky Peterson[1]; 2. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2]; 3. 19-TJ Michael[4]; 4. 1-Jamie Myers[7]; 5. 8T-Tanner Tecco[15]; 6. 1MC-Wayne McPeek[8]; 7. 3TN-Tyler Newhart[10]; 8. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[6]; 9. 13-Jeremy Duposki[9]; 10. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[12]; 11. 7-Troy Kingan[14]; 12. 2-Joe Adorjan[11]; 13. 9H-Lance Heinberger[13]; 14. 86-Mike Lutz[17]; 15. 00-Anthony Gaskins[18]; 16. 98-Robert Robenalt[16]; 17. 38K-Chris Myers[3]; 18. 6J-Jonah Aumend[20]; 19. 20B-Cody Bova[5]; 20. 91X-Aaron Middaugh[19]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:05:07.322

1. 2P-Ricky Peterson[4]; 2. 19-TJ Michael[3]; 3. 1-Jamie Myers[2]; 4. 3TN-Tyler Newhart[5]; 5. 9H-Lance Heinberger[1]; 6. 98-Robert Robenalt[6]; 7. 91X-Aaron Middaugh[7]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:05:15.083

1. 25R-Jordan Ryan[3]; 2. 20B-Cody Bova[4]; 3. 1MC-Wayne McPeek[1]; 4. 2-Joe Adorjan[5]; 5. 7-Troy Kingan[2]; 6. 86-Mike Lutz[7]; 7. 6J-Jonah Aumend[6]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:04:23.549

1. 38K-Chris Myers[4]; 2. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[2]; 3. 13-Jeremy Duposki[1]; 4. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[3]; 5. 8T-Tanner Tecco[6]; 6. 00-Anthony Gaskins[5]

Qualifying 8 Laps | 00:04:49.997

1. 2P-Ricky Peterson, 00:14.870[9]; 2. 20B-Cody Bova, 00:15.247[6]; 3. 38K-Chris Myers, 00:15.315[12]; 4. 19-TJ Michael, 00:15.431[13]; 5. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 00:15.469[5]; 6. 7DK-Dylan Kingan, 00:15.717[15]; 7. 1-Jamie Myers, 00:15.774[16]; 8. 7-Troy Kingan, 00:15.871[7]; 9. 9Z-Duane Zablocki, 00:15.920[8]; 10. 9H-Lance Heinberger, 00:15.970[1]; 11. 1MC-Wayne McPeek, 00:16.159[3]; 12. 13-Jeremy Duposki, 00:16.296[11]; 13. 3TN-Tyler Newhart, 00:16.376[18]; 14. 2-Joe Adorjan, 00:16.443[19]; 15. 00-Anthony Gaskins, 00:16.757[14]; 16. 98-Robert Robenalt, 00:16.853[10]; 17. 6J-Jonah Aumend, 00:16.977[4]; 18. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 00:17.103[17]; 19. 91X-Aaron Middaugh, 00:18.134[2]