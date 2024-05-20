LOGAN MITCHELL COMPLETES WEEKEND SWEEP, TAKES WMR PORTION OF TOM MANNING MEMORIAL

By Steven Blakesley

PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA (May 19, 2024) – Santa Cruz’s Logan Mitchell completed an exciting weekend sweep with Western Midget Racing, winning Friday’s feature at Ocean Speedway then leading the WMR competitors in Saturday’s Tom Manning Memorial at Petaluma Speedway. Saturday’s co-sanctioned event with the Bay Cities Racing Association saw eight stock production midgets competing and they stole the show. Mitchell won a race long duel with 2023 WMR champion Bryant Bell of Oakley to lead the WMR contingent at the finish of the 25-lap affair.

Mitchell put a gap between himself and Bell in the early stages of the feature. As they darted in and out of lapped traffic, Bell closed in and nabbed the lead of the WMR contingent on lap 16 using the outside line. Mitchell battled back to lead lap 17.

A side-by-side battle ensued between Mitchell and Bell over the final five laps of the race with Mitchell narrowly prevailing. San Jose’s Anthony Bruno finished third among the WMR competitors followed by Delano’s Terry Nichols, and Moorpark’s Todd Hawse. The balance of the field included Adam Weisberg of Santa Clarita, Kyle Hawse of Las Vegas, and Marvin Mitchell of Madera.

Western Midget Racing returns to action on June 7 at Ocean Speedway and June 8 at Petaluma Speedway. For more information visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com

2024 WMR Schedule – Subject to Change

March 16 Ventura Raceway – WINNER: Anthony Bruno

March 29 Ocean Speedway – RAIN OUT

March 30 Marysville Raceway – RAIN OUT

April 20 Bakersfield Speedway – WINNER: Logan Mitchell

May 4 Ventura Raceway – WINNER: Bryant Bell

May 17 Ocean Speedway – WINNER: Logan Mitchell

May 18 Petaluma Speedway w/ BCRA Tom Manning Memorial – WINNER: Logan Mitchell