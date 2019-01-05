Jackson Motorplex Welcomes AGCO Back as Title Sponsor of the Jackson Nationals

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (January 4, 2019) – Jackson Motorplex officials are pleased to welcome AGCO Corporation back as the title sponsor for the 41st annual AGCO Jackson Nationals.

The three-day weekend featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series is June 27-29 and culminates in a $41,000-to-win and $3,000-to-start main event. More than $305,000 will be up for grabs throughout the weekend as both preliminary nights pay $10,000 to win.

“Having AGCO on board supporting this long-standing event is a tremendous asset for Jackson Motorplex as well as the entire community,” Jackson Motorplex General Manager Doug Johnson said. “Their continued support of this event allows us to grow the Jackson Nationals into one of the marquee events in sprint car racing.”

Race fans will want to make sure to attend the AGCO Open House on Friday, June 28, at the Intivity Center while in town for the Jackson Nationals. MRN’s Winged Nation will be on hand with driver interviews and fans will have an opportunity to tour the AGCO factory and Welcome Center.

Additionally, Todd’s Beer Cave in Rock Rapids, Iowa, has come on board to present the Todd’s Beer Cave Hard Charger of the Nationals. The driver who passes the most cars in A Main competition throughout the three days will receive a cash bonus from Todd’s Beer Cave.

Prior to the start of the event there will be a hauler parade through downtown Jackson on Wednesday, June 26, starting at 6:30 p.m. It will conclude at the Jackson Motorplex with Fan Fest beginning at 7 p.m. There will be race cars on display along with a $5 Burger Bar and live music from Hicktown Mafia starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com or by calling 507-822-7314.

In other news, a pair of schedule changes have been made for the 2019 season as two nights of action have been added. First, the Tri-State Late Model Series will visit the oval on June 14. Sport mods and hobby stocks will compete that night as well.

The season finale Open Wheel Nationals presented by Seafoam has shifted to a two-day event on Sept. 20-21. The IRA Sprint Car Series will be in action both nights along with the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc, which will be joined by the Wisconsin Wingless Sprints Series.