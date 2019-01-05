Schatz Wins 2019 Australian Sprintcar Open

World Series Sprintcars
Archerfield Speedway
Brisbane, AU
Saturday January 5, 2018
Heat Race #7:
1. N56 – Michael Saller
2. Q59 – Kevin Titman
3. V55 – Brooke Tatnell
4. V42 – Jye O’Keefe
5. Q83 – Steven Lines
6. Q54 – Randy Morgan
7. Q5 – Peter Lack
8. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
9. N53 – Jessie Attard
10. Q75 – Darren Jensen
11. Q88 – Ryan McNamara
12. Q56 – Sean Rose
Heat Race #8:
1. W97 – Mitchell Wormall
2. USA99 – Carson Macedo
3. NT9 – Danny Porter
4. USA1s – Logan Schuchart
5. USA15 – Donny Schatz
6. NQ8 – Tony Wynne
7. V40 – Rusty Hickman
8. T22 – Jock Goodyer
9. Q78 – Andrew Corbet
10. Q4 – David Whell
DNF. Q77 – Jayden Peacock
Heat Race #9:
1. NQ42 – Brent Aprile
2. S19 – Brad Keller
3. V25 – Jack Lee
4. W2 – Kerry Madsen
5. Q25 – Andrew Scheuerle
6. W17 – James McFadden
7. Q17 – Luke Oldfield
8. V35 – Jamie Veal
9. W14 – Jason Pryde
10. Q32 – Mitch Gowland
DNF. NQ5 – Danny Reidy
Heat Race #10:
1. USA15 – Donny Schatz
2. Q75 – Darren Jensen
3. Q83 – Steven Lines
4. W14 – Jason Pryde
5. Q25 – Andrew Scheuerle
6. V55 – Brooke Tatnell
7. Q59 – Kevin Titman
8. Q4 – David Whell
9. N53 – Jessie Attard
DNF. NQ8 – Tony Wynne
DNF. V25 – Jack Lee
Heat Race #11:
1. N56 – Michael Saller
2. USA1s – Logan Schuchart
3. Q5 – Peter Lack
4. W17 – James McFadden
5. Q88 – Ryan McNamara
6. NQ42 – Brent Aprile
7. V40 – Rusty Hickman
8. T22 – Jock Goodyer
9. V35 – Jamie Veal
10. Q32 – Mitch Gowland
DNF. Q77 – Jayden Peacock
Heat Race #12:
1. W97 – Mitchell Wormall
2. S19 – Brad Keller
3. W2 – Kerry Madsen
4. Q54 – Randy Morgan
5. USA99 – Carson Macedo
6. Q17 – Luke Oldfield
7. V42 – Jye O’Keefe
8. Q78 – Andrew Corbet
9. NT9 – Danny Porter
10. Q56 – Sean Rose
DNF. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
B-Main:
1. V25 – Jack Lee
2. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
3. S19 – Brad Keller
4. NQ42 – Brent Aprile
5. Q54 – Randy Morgan
6. Q25 – Andrew Scheuerle
7. Q78 – Andrew Corbet
8. Q4 – David Whell
9. N56 – Michael Saller
10. Q32 – Mitch Gowland
11. Q75 – Darren Jensen
12. W97 – Mitchell Wormall
13. NT9 – Danny Porter
14. NQ8 – Tony Wynne
15. Q56 – Sean Rose
DNF. Q77 – Jayden Peacock
DNF. Q59 – Kevin Titman
DNF. W14 – Jason Pryde
DNF. Q88 – Ryan McNamara
A-Main:
1. USA15 – Donny Schatz
2. USA1S – Logan Schuchart
3. W2 – Kerry Madsen
4. Q83 – Steven Lines
5. V35 – Jamie Veal
6. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
7. W17 – James McFadden
8. USA99 – Carson Macedo
9. N53 – Jessie Attard
10. V40 – Rusty Hickman
11. T22 – Jock Goodyer
12. Q17 – Luke Oldfield
13. Q5 – Peter Lack
14. Q25 – Andrew Scheuerle
15. V42 – Brent Aprile
16. NQ42 – Brent Aprile
17. Q54 – Randy Morgan
18. V25 – Jack Lee
19. S19 – Brad Keller
20. V55 – Brooke Tatnell
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. N82 – Jacob Jolley
2. 75 – Tim Harris
3. 27 – Jamie Usher
4. 30 – Joshua Dreaver
5. 50 – Ben Jennings
6. 4 – Dan Moes
7. 36 – Michael Butcher
8. 63 – Mark Hughes
9. 5 – Dave Ellis
10. 77 – Mick Reid
11. 47 – Lachlan Robertson
12. 80 – Liam Atkinson
Heat Race #2:
1. 49 – Cody O’Connell
2. Q82 – Andrew Robinson
3. N2 – Robert Mazzer
4. 13 – Ben Hull
5. 83 – Matt Wright
6. 34 – Mason Cattel
7. 28 – Paul Robinson
8. 59 – Daniel Welkie
9. 61 – Brian Scott
10. 54 – Brant Chandler
11. Q2 – Brad Keiler
Heat Race #3:
1. 28 – Paul Robinson
2. 49 – Cody O’Connell
3. N2 – Robert Mazzer
4. 83 – Matt Wright
5. Q82 – Andrew Robinson
6. 30 – Joshua Dreaver
7. 50 – Ben Jennings
8. 5 – Dave Ellis
9. 63 – Mark Hughes
10. 61 – Brian Scott
11. N82 – Jacob Jolley
Heat Race #4:
1. 34 – Mason Cattel
2. 4 – Dan Moes
3. 36 – Michael Butcher
4. 27 – Jamie Usher
5. 13 – Ben Hull
6. 54 – Brant Chandler
7. 47 – Lachlan Robertson
8. 80 – Liam Atkinson
9. 75 – Tim Harris
10. Q2 – Brad Keiler
11. 59 – Daniel Welkie
Feature:
1. N2 – Robert Mazzer
2. 27 – Jamie Usher
3. 49 – Cody O’Connell
4. 34 – Mason Cattel
5. 28 – Paul Robinson
6. 83 – Matt Wright
7. 4 – Dan Moes
8. 36 – Michael Butcher
9. 54 – Brant Chandler
10. Q82 – Andrew Robinson
11. 75 – Tim Harris
12. 30 – Joshua Dreaver
13. 80 – Liam Atkinson
14. 77 – Mick Reid
15. N82 – Jacob Jolley
16. 63 – Mark Hughes
17. 13 – Ben Hull
18. 50 – Ben Jennings
19. 61 – Brian Scott
20. 59 – Daniel Welkie