Schatz Wins 2019 Australian Sprintcar Open

Donny Schatz in victory lane at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo)

World Series Sprintcars
Archerfield Speedway
Brisbane, AU
Saturday January 5, 2018

Heat Race #7:
1. N56 – Michael Saller
2. Q59 – Kevin Titman
3. V55 – Brooke Tatnell
4. V42 – Jye O’Keefe
5. Q83 – Steven Lines
6. Q54 – Randy Morgan
7. Q5 – Peter Lack
8. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
9. N53 – Jessie Attard
10. Q75 – Darren Jensen
11. Q88 – Ryan McNamara
12. Q56 – Sean Rose

Heat Race #8:
1. W97 – Mitchell Wormall
2. USA99 – Carson Macedo
3. NT9 – Danny Porter
4. USA1s – Logan Schuchart
5. USA15 – Donny Schatz
6. NQ8 – Tony Wynne
7. V40 – Rusty Hickman
8. T22 – Jock Goodyer
9. Q78 – Andrew Corbet
10. Q4 – David Whell
DNF. Q77 – Jayden Peacock

Heat Race #9:
1. NQ42 – Brent Aprile
2. S19 – Brad Keller
3. V25 – Jack Lee
4. W2 – Kerry Madsen
5. Q25 – Andrew Scheuerle
6. W17 – James McFadden
7. Q17 – Luke Oldfield
8. V35 – Jamie Veal
9. W14 – Jason Pryde
10. Q32 – Mitch Gowland
DNF. NQ5 – Danny Reidy

Heat Race #10:
1. USA15 – Donny Schatz
2. Q75 – Darren Jensen
3. Q83 – Steven Lines
4. W14 – Jason Pryde
5. Q25 – Andrew Scheuerle
6. V55 – Brooke Tatnell
7. Q59 – Kevin Titman
8. Q4 – David Whell
9. N53 – Jessie Attard
DNF. NQ8 – Tony Wynne
DNF. V25 – Jack Lee

Heat Race #11:
1. N56 – Michael Saller
2. USA1s – Logan Schuchart
3. Q5 – Peter Lack
4. W17 – James McFadden
5. Q88 – Ryan McNamara
6. NQ42 – Brent Aprile
7. V40 – Rusty Hickman
8. T22 – Jock Goodyer
9. V35 – Jamie Veal
10. Q32 – Mitch Gowland
DNF. Q77 – Jayden Peacock

Heat Race #12:
1. W97 – Mitchell Wormall
2. S19 – Brad Keller
3. W2 – Kerry Madsen
4. Q54 – Randy Morgan
5. USA99 – Carson Macedo
6. Q17 – Luke Oldfield
7. V42 – Jye O’Keefe
8. Q78 – Andrew Corbet
9. NT9 – Danny Porter
10. Q56 – Sean Rose
DNF. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh

B-Main:
1. V25 – Jack Lee
2. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
3. S19 – Brad Keller
4. NQ42 – Brent Aprile
5. Q54 – Randy Morgan
6. Q25 – Andrew Scheuerle
7. Q78 – Andrew Corbet
8. Q4 – David Whell
9. N56 – Michael Saller
10. Q32 – Mitch Gowland
11. Q75 – Darren Jensen
12. W97 – Mitchell Wormall
13. NT9 – Danny Porter
14. NQ8 – Tony Wynne
15. Q56 – Sean Rose
DNF. Q77 – Jayden Peacock
DNF. Q59 – Kevin Titman
DNF. W14 – Jason Pryde
DNF. Q88 – Ryan McNamara

A-Main:
1. USA15 – Donny Schatz
2. USA1S – Logan Schuchart
3. W2 – Kerry Madsen
4. Q83 – Steven Lines
5. V35 – Jamie Veal
6. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
7. W17 – James McFadden
8. USA99 – Carson Macedo
9. N53 – Jessie Attard
10. V40 – Rusty Hickman
11. T22 – Jock Goodyer
12. Q17 – Luke Oldfield
13. Q5 – Peter Lack
14. Q25 – Andrew Scheuerle
15. V42 – Brent Aprile
16. NQ42 – Brent Aprile
17. Q54 – Randy Morgan
18. V25 – Jack Lee
19. S19 – Brad Keller
20. V55 – Brooke Tatnell

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1:
1. N82 – Jacob Jolley
2. 75 – Tim Harris
3. 27 – Jamie Usher
4. 30 – Joshua Dreaver
5. 50 – Ben Jennings
6. 4 – Dan Moes
7. 36 – Michael Butcher
8. 63 – Mark Hughes
9. 5 – Dave Ellis
10. 77 – Mick Reid
11. 47 – Lachlan Robertson
12. 80 – Liam Atkinson

Heat Race #2:
1. 49 – Cody O’Connell
2. Q82 – Andrew Robinson
3. N2 – Robert Mazzer
4. 13 – Ben Hull
5. 83 – Matt Wright
6. 34 – Mason Cattel
7. 28 – Paul Robinson
8. 59 – Daniel Welkie
9. 61 – Brian Scott
10. 54 – Brant Chandler
11. Q2 – Brad Keiler

Heat Race #3:
1. 28 – Paul Robinson
2. 49 – Cody O’Connell
3. N2 – Robert Mazzer
4. 83 – Matt Wright
5. Q82 – Andrew Robinson
6. 30 – Joshua Dreaver
7. 50 – Ben Jennings
8. 5 – Dave Ellis
9. 63 – Mark Hughes
10. 61 – Brian Scott
11. N82 – Jacob Jolley

Heat Race #4:
1. 34 – Mason Cattel
2. 4 – Dan Moes
3. 36 – Michael Butcher
4. 27 – Jamie Usher
5. 13 – Ben Hull
6. 54 – Brant Chandler
7. 47 – Lachlan Robertson
8. 80 – Liam Atkinson
9. 75 – Tim Harris
10. Q2 – Brad Keiler
11. 59 – Daniel Welkie

Feature:
1. N2 – Robert Mazzer
2. 27 – Jamie Usher
3. 49 – Cody O’Connell
4. 34 – Mason Cattel
5. 28 – Paul Robinson
6. 83 – Matt Wright
7. 4 – Dan Moes
8. 36 – Michael Butcher
9. 54 – Brant Chandler
10. Q82 – Andrew Robinson
11. 75 – Tim Harris
12. 30 – Joshua Dreaver
13. 80 – Liam Atkinson
14. 77 – Mick Reid
15. N82 – Jacob Jolley
16. 63 – Mark Hughes
17. 13 – Ben Hull
18. 50 – Ben Jennings
19. 61 – Brian Scott
20. 59 – Daniel Welkie

