GRANVILLE, Nsw (January 11, 2018) — The opening night of the Scott Darley Classic scheduled for Friday night at Valvoline Raceway was rained out. Due to the rain out the schedule for Saturday’s program has been pushed up with to the drivers meeting taking place at 4:00 P.M, engine heat/wheel packing at 4:45, hot laps at 5:15, and opening ceremonies scheduled for 6:10.