RUAPUNA, N.Z. (January 13, 2018) – Buddy Kofoid started off his New Zealand tour in dominating fashion in route to winning the sprint car feature Saturday night at Ruapuna Speedway. After setting a new 15-lap track record in preliminary action Kofoid lapped up to fifth place in route to winning the main event. Jayden Dodge, Conner Rangi, Luke Keegan, and Matt Honeywell rounded out the top five.

Tom Lumbsden won the midget car feature while Scott Crossey won the wingless V6 sprint car main.