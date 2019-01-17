NOS Energy Drink Named World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series Title Sponsor

From Christina Cordova

CONCORD, NC (January 17, 2018) — The World of Outlaws announced today a multi-year agreement with NOS® Energy Drink, elevating the brand as the new title sponsor of the now World of Outlaws NOS® Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

“NOS Energy joined the World of Outlaws last season, and we couldn’t be prouder to have them expand their involvement and become our title sponsor,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter. “The Greatest Show on Dirt runs the fiercest schedule in all of motorsports, so our drivers, crews and fans need all the horsepower and stamina they can get.”

NOS Energy contains CMPLX6 for high-performance energy and enhanced mental focus for those who want to stay ahead of the pack as the World of Outlaws drivers do. With 92 races at 47 tracks in 25 states, these teams live life in the fast lane, spending more than 250 days of the year and over 30,000 highway miles on the road from race to race.

“The response last season from World of Outlaws fans, drivers and really the whole community was pretty overwhelming and is really the biggest factor in our decision to expand our involvement,” said Lauren Albano, Marketing Director for NOS Energy Drink. “The World of Outlaws brand of racing is authentic, raw and contagious, and we are more than excited to continue to fuel the sport’s passion on and off the track.”

“NOS Energy’s trackside sampling program has been a welcome bonus for our fans, and their retail promotional efforts will help spread the World of Outlaws brand through major retailers across the country, which is great for everyone involved in the sport,” said World of Outlaws Chief Marketing Officer Ben Geisler. “It is also important to thank the tens of thousands of employees and associates at Craftsman and Sears for everything they have done for Sprint Car racing over the years as we welcome NOS Energy for 2019 and beyond.”

In addition to the Series sponsorship, NOS Energy will continue as title sponsor of the No. 17 Stenhouse Jr. Marshall Racing team with Sheldon Haudenschild behind the wheel. Last year, the 2017 Rookie of the year scored his first-ever win in his new NOS Energy car, and went on to win four more for a total of five wins on the season. The NOS Energy team will compete full time with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Series again in 2019, kicking off the season in Florida at DIRTcar Nationals from Feb 5-16.

To learn more about NOS® Energy visit drinknos.com. Follow NOS on Facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram.

Follow the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.