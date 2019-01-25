Final Three World Series Sprintcars Races and Krikke Boys Shootout Tabbed for Speed Shift TV Broadcasts

Inside Line Promotions

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (Jan. 22, 2019) – Speed Shift TV continues its international presence as the final three rounds of the World Series Sprintcars and the 22nd annual Krikke Boys Shootout will be broadcast live by the streaming company.

The final three races for the World Series Sprintcars 10-race season are Feb. 16 at Attwell Park Speedway in Albany, Western Australia, before the season-ending doubleheader on Feb. 22-23 at Perth Motorplex in Kwinana Beach, Western Australia.

Kerry Madsen is the current World Series Sprintcars points leader following seven rounds with Steven Lines only eight points out of the top spot. James McFadden ranks third with Jamie Veal and Rusty Hickman rounding out the top five, respectively.

The Krikke Boys Shootout returns to Bunbury Speedway in Bunbury, Western Australia, on March 2-3.

Veal was victorious during the marquee event last year and will have heavy competition from Madsen, who is driving for Krikke Motorsport, along with a number of other top-notch competitors aiming to take home the crown.

Event pricing will be released at a later date as the races will not be included in the VIP subscription service offered by Speed Shift TV.

For a list of upcoming live broadcasts via Speed Shift TV, visit https://www.speedshifttv.com/schedule/ .

