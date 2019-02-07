World of Outlaws and more coming to the Thunderbowl in March

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA – February 6, 2019…It’s become an annual tradition to open the Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway season with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and that is once again the case this year, with the “Greatest Show on Dirt” set for a double dose of action on March 8 and 9.

In what seems like yesterday it is now nearing almost 20-years since the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series made its first ever visit to the Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway. The inaugural event occurred in September of 2003 when 20-time series champion Steve Kinser of Bloomington, Indiana scored victory over Aliquippa, Pennsylvania’s Tim Shaffer and local favorite Jason Meyers of Clovis.

Last season saw Clute, Texas wheel-man Aaron Reutzel claim his first career World of Outlaws victory during an entertaining battle with Central Valley ace Cory Eliason and eventual series champion Donny Schatz. The Thunderbowl is scheduled to be stops eight and nine on the season for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, which gets underway this weekend in Florida.

The Western RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars will act as the companion class on Friday March 8, while Saturday March 9 adds in the new Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Car Series. The KoT 360’s will make up a healthy part of the Thunderbowl schedule this season, with a total of seven nights on the slate, including the Chris and Brian Faria Memorial in June.

“We’re excited to have the World of Outlaws return to Thunderbowl Raceway in March,” said track promoter Steve Faria. “This year we’re doing something a little different by adding in the Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars to Saturday night of the Outlaw weekend. If you’re a Winged Sprint Car fan it’s an event you’ll want to check out. It should be a great season in Tulare and we look forward to having some major events once again with the Peter Murphy Classic in May and of course the 26th Trophy Cup in October.”

Tickets are on sale for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series weekend on March 8 and 9 and can be acquired by calling 559-688-0909. All seating in the house is reserved, with grandstand tickets $50 each night and bleacher tickets $45 both nights. Kids 6-12 are half price and those 5 and under are free. A seating chart, as well as hotel info is available online at www.thunderbowlraceway.com

The Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway continues to operate as a special events venue with 11 nights of racing this season on seven overall weekends throughout the year. Along with the World of Outlaws doubleheader the sixth annual Peter Murphy Classic in May and the 26th annual Trophy Cup in October remain as showcase events at the one-third mile clay oval.

The sixth annual Peter Murphy Classic is shaping up to be the best one yet and will feature the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards each night on May 17 and 18, along with the USAC West Coast 360’s at the opener and the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Winged 410’s during the finale.

Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway 2019 Schedule

Friday March 8: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Western RaceSaver Sprint Cars

Saturday March 9: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Saturday April 27: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSaver Sprint Cars and IMCA Stock Cars

Saturday May 4: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSaver Sprint Cars and IMCA Stock Cars

Friday May 17: Sixth annual Peter Murphy Classic- Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards plus USAC West Coast Wingless 360 Sprints

Saturday May 18: Sixth annual Peter Murphy Classic- King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series plus Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards

Saturday June 8: Chris & Brian Faria Memorial- Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, USAC West Coast Sprints, Western RaceSaver Sprint Cars and IMCA Stock Cars

Saturday September 28: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSaver Sprint Cars and IMCA Stock Cars

Thursday October 17: Rico Abreu Racing 26th annual Trophy Cup presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Friday October 18: Rico Abreu Racing 26th annual Trophy Cup presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Saturday October 19: Rico Abreu Racing 26th annual Trophy Cup presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars