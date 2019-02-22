Allstar Peformance Event List: February 22 – 23, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place February 22-23, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday February 22, 2019

Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX – USA – World of Outlaws

Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL – USA – Southeastern Sprint Car Series – Everglades Swamp Cabbage Nationals

Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL – USA – Southern States Midget Series – Everglades Swamp Cabbage Nationals

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – World Series Sprintcars

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Wingless Sprint Australian Championship

Southern Raceway – Milton, FL – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Saturday February 23, 2019

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Twin 20’s

Heartland Raceway – Moama, NSW – AU – SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series

Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL – USA – Southeastern Sprint Car Series – Everglades Swamp Cabbage Nationals

Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL – USA – Southern States Midget Series – Everglades Swamp Cabbage Nationals

Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – King of Thunder Sprint Car Series

Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Icebreaker 30

Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – USA – World of Outlaws – East Texas LoneStar Shootout

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Midget Cars

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – World Series Sprintcars – Grand Finale

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Wingless Sprint Australian Championship

Ruapunta Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – South Island Sprintcar Championship

Southern Raceway – Milton, FL – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship