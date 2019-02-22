Allstar Peformance Event List: February 22 – 23, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place February 22-23, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday February 22, 2019
Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX – USA – World of Outlaws
Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL – USA – Southeastern Sprint Car Series – Everglades Swamp Cabbage Nationals
Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL – USA – Southern States Midget Series – Everglades Swamp Cabbage Nationals
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – World Series Sprintcars
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Wingless Sprint Australian Championship
Southern Raceway – Milton, FL – USA – United Sprint Car Series
Saturday February 23, 2019
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Twin 20’s
Heartland Raceway – Moama, NSW – AU – SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series
Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL – USA – Southeastern Sprint Car Series – Everglades Swamp Cabbage Nationals
Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL – USA – Southern States Midget Series – Everglades Swamp Cabbage Nationals
Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – King of Thunder Sprint Car Series
Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Icebreaker 30
Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – USA – World of Outlaws – East Texas LoneStar Shootout
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Midget Cars
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – World Series Sprintcars – Grand Finale
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Wingless Sprint Australian Championship
Ruapunta Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – South Island Sprintcar Championship
Southern Raceway – Milton, FL – USA – United Sprint Car Series
Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship