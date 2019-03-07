USAC SOUTHWEST & CRA SPRINT CARS RUMBLE AT CANYON SPEEDWAY PARK

By Lance Jennings

MARCH 6, 2019… After a hard fought Casa Grande season opener, the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars are back in action at this Friday and Saturday at Canyon Speedway Park in Peoria, Arizona. Promoted by Doug Gabbard, the two-night “2nd Annual Spring Showcase” is co-sanctioned with the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars and will also feature the Arizona Differential Modifieds, Askrens Trucking / Flexi Flyer Sport Mods, Allscapes Sport Mods, and Micro Sprints. The Friday spectator gates will open at 5:00pm, time trials at 7:10pm, with racing scheduled to begin at 7:30pm. On Saturday, the front gates will open at 5:00pm, time trials at 6:40pm, and race is scheduled for 7:00pm. For more event and ticket information, visit www.canyonspeedwaypark.com or call 602.258.RACE (7223). In addition, there will be an Open Practice on Thursday, March 7th, at 7:00pm.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– MUFFLERS ARE NOT REQUIRED AT CANYON SPEEDWAY PARK.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Hoosier Tires are required on all four corners with the 105/16 Medium and the 105/18 Hard as the only approved right rear tires. The “Medium” is also legal with the USAC National, USAC/CRA, USAC West Coast, and VRA Sprint Cars.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– USAC SouthWest charges a $25 entry fee to all competitors and the series rule book can be found online at www.usacracing.com.

– USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at www.usaclicense.com.

– USAC BONUS / Any racer who enters every event for both the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest and AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car schedules will have their entry fees reimbursed at the end of the year.

Since January 26, 2013, Canyon Speedway Park has hosted sixty-four Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car events and R.J. Johnson leads all drivers with nineteen victories. In last year’s seven races at CSP, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. has three wins, Johnson has two main event triumphs, and “The Magic Man” Mike Martin and “The Bull” Tye Mihocko scored one victory at the 1/3-mile oval. Five-time champion R.J. Johnson set the 1-lap track record of 13.818 on October 22, 2016 and the Peoria win list is at the end of this release.

After winning at Casa Grande’s Central Arizona Speedway, C.J. Leary (Greenfield, IN) sits atop the point standings. Piloting the Reinbold / Underwood Motorsports’ #19 AME Electrical / Mesilla Valley Transportation Spike, Leary qualified fourth out of eighteen racers, ran fifth in his heat race, and won his second career series feature after starting eighth. The USAC National driver has returned to Midwest action and Hunter Schuerenberg will be at the helm of the potent racecar.

Isaac Chapple (Willow Branch, IN) made the long tow from the “Hoosier State,” and ranks second in the point chase. Racing his #52 CFH Enterprises / Superior Consulting DRC, Chapple was eighth quick in time trials, ran second to Dennis Gile in his heat race, and placed second in last Saturday’s feature. The USAC National driver will be looking to earn his first USAC SouthWest & USAC/CRA victories at Canyon Speedway Park.

Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) is third in the USAC SouthWest chase for the championship. Driving the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Maxim, Roa qualified thirteenth overall, won the night’s first eight lap heat race, and earned the night’s hard charger award with a thirteenth to third place run. Competing for both the USAC/CRA and USAC SouthWest crowns, Brody will have his sights on his third SouthWest triumph.

Josh Hodges (Tijeras, NM) sits fourth in the championship point standings. Piloting the family owned #74X Jackson Compaction / Parts Plus Maxim, Hodges was Casa Grande’s fast qualifier, ran second to Brody Roa in his heat race, and scored fifth in the main event. Josh has four career series wins and will be looking to add the “Spring Showcase” to his resume.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA) ranks fifth in the USAC SouthWest point chase. Racing John Grau and Mike Burkhart’s #34AZ Western Premier Hauling / KSE Custom Drywall DRC, Swanson was eleventh fast in time trials, scored third in his heat race, and charged to fourth in the feature from eleventh. The former USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion has one career SouthWest victory and will have his sights on sweeping the “Spring Showcase.”

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Dennis Gile, Michael Curtis, Chris Bonneau, Stevie Sussex, Matt Lundy, Dennis Gile, R.J. Johnson, Tyler Most, Matt Rossi, and more.

“The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) will lead a strong USAC/CRA contingent to Canyon Speedway Park. Brody Roa, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, Jake Swanson, R.J. Johnson, Chris Gansen, “Thunder” Tommy Malcolm, A.J. Bender, Matt McCarthy, Joel Rayborne, and Austin Ervine were among the top-20 in last year’s standings.

The pit gate will open at 5:30pm on Friday and 5:00PM on Saturday. Pit passes are $40 for Adults, Kids (7-11) are $20 and Children (6-11) are FREE.

Canyon Speedway Park is located at 9777 West Carefree Highway in Peoria, Arizona. To get to the track, take Lake Pleasant Parkway, then 1.3 miles west on Carefree Highway. For both nights, Adult Tickets are $25, Seniors (60 and over) and Military Tickets are $20, and Children (11 and under) are FREE.

———————————————–

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2013-R.J. Johnson, 2014-R.J. Johnson, 2015-R.J. Johnson, 2016-R.J. Johnson, 2017-R.J. Johnson, 2018-Charles Davis Jr.

PEORIA SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS: (Includes non-point shows) 19-R.J. Johnson, 10-Charles Davis Jr., 8-Bryan Clauson, 4-Ryan Bernal, 4-Dave Darland, 4-Stevie Sussex, 3-Matt Rossi, 2-Brady Bacon, 2-Josh Hodges, 2-Mike Martin, 2-Josh Pelkey, 1-Colby Copeland, 1-Tye Mihocko, 1-Mike Spencer, 1-Richard Vander Weerd.

SPRING SHOWCASE WINNERS: 2018-Damion Gardner.

2019 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-C.J. Leary.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. C.J. Leary-77, 2. Isaac Chapple-74, 3. Brody Roa-72, 4. Josh Hodges-71, 5. Jake Swanson-67, 6. Mike Martin-63, Charles Davis, Jr.-63, 8. Dennis Gile-57, 9. Ryan Cully-49, .. Michael Curtis-49, 11. Chris Bonneau-46, … Stevie Sussex-46, 13. Matt Lundy-44, 14. Stephen Sanchez-40, 15. R.J. Johnson-38, 16. Tyler Most-36, … Matt Rossi-36, 18. Colton Maroney-31.