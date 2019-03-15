BRODY ROA LEAVES ARIZONA IN POINTS LEAD IN TWO DIFFERENT SERIES!

From stssprts

(Cypress, CA, March 14, 2019) Brody Roa has started the 2019 Sprint Car season just the way he hopes to end it. After two nights of racing in the “Spring Showcase” at Canyon Speedway Park in Peoria, Arizona, Roa is on top of both the USAC/CRA and USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series championship standings.

The two-night co-sanctioned show in Peoria featured the first two races of the year for the USAC/CRA Series and the second and third events on the Southwest Series schedule. Coming into the racing weekend in the “Copper State,” Roa was third in the Southwest Series, but was only 5-points out of the lead.

For the Friday night program on the 1/3 of a mile suburban Phoenix oval, Roa qualified seventh in the 26-car field. After starting and finishing fourth in his heat race, the Garden Grove racecar chauffeur was on the pole for the 30-lap main event.

When the green flew to start the race, Roa jumped into the lead and led the opening circuit. He slipped back to the second spot on lap two and seemed destined to stay there. However, he pulled to the rear of the lead car in lapped traffic on the 19th go around. As quickly as that opportunity developed, it was thwarted when a yellow flag slowed the action.

From the time the green restarted the race to the checkered, Roa stayed in second for his first runner-up finish of the new season.

Twenty-four hours later the BRP Team was back at the track for night number two of the “Spring Showcase.” That time Roa timed in sixth fastest in the 24-car field. He followed that up with another fourth-place finish in his heat race and started the main event outside of the front row.

As soon as the green flag waved, Roa steered his famous, bright green #91R into the point position. Despite five caution flags and subsequent restarts, the veteran driver stayed in the lead for the first 14-laps before slipping back to the second-place spot.

The 28-year-old briefly fell all the way back to fourth before clawing his way back to second. He eventually came home third in the 30-lapper.

Thus far through five sprint car races in 2019, Roa has a stellar record with one victory, a single second-place finish, two third place outings and one fourth-place. Those performances see him tied for the point lead in the CRA Series and he leads the Southwest Series championship standings by 12-points.

Roa has the next two weekends off. He returns to the cockpit with the CRA Series at Perris Auto Speedway on March 30th. His next outing in the Southwest Series will be at the Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley on April 20th.

Car owners, if you are looking for someone to shoe your car during the 2019 season, look at Roa’s schedule below. He is available to race on any night not already on his racing calendar. Contact him at the phone number and E-mail address in this release.

Fans wishing to stay completely up to date with Brody Roa and the BR Performance squad can do so on the team’s website http://www.brodyroa.com/ and Facebook page at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/br91r/

The BR Performance team would also like to thank the sponsors that make the regular season possible. HD Industries, Burris Racing, “Biker” Bruce Fisher, Molecule, K-1 Race Gear, Norma Leonard, Lee Leonard, NGK Spark Plugs, Baldwin Filters, Driven Racing Oil and Coffman Racing Graphics. If you or your company would like to join BR Performance’s team for a championship run in 2019, please call 714-932-7994.