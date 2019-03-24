Imperial Captures ASCS Southwest Season Opener At Arizona Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (March 23, 2019) – Getting the 2019 season rolling for the ASCS Southwest Region, J.T. Imperial wheeled his Mark Clark backed entry into Victory Lane at Arizona Speedway this past Saturday night for his seventh career regional triumph.

Gridding the field sixth for the night’s 25-lap affair, Imperial had speed from the start; moving into third by Lap 6. Taking over the lead from race-long leader, Jesse Baker, on Lap 16, Imperial proceeded to gap the field with the No. 7 crossing 3.098 seconds ahead of the pack.

Getting to second on the 18th lap, Lorne Wofford grabbed runner-up honors as Baker slipped to third. Defending series champion, Rick Ziehl, was fourth with Billy Chester in fifth. Wes Wofford was sixth with Colton Hardy seventh. Driving for Bob Ream, Jr. the No. 8 crossed eighth with Eric Wilkins behind the wheel. Alex Pettas and Josh Grady made up the top ten.

The ASCS Southwest Region goes green again on Saturday, April 13 at Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande, Ariz. More information and directions to the track can be found online at http://www.centralarizonaspeedway.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS Southwest Region

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, Ariz.

Saturday, March 23, 2019

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Lorne Wofford, [1]; 2. 8-Eric Wilkins, [2]; 3. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [6]; 4. 2B-Billy Chester III, [8]; 5. 7X-Danny Mathus, [5]; 6. 7M-Colton Maroney, [7]; 7. 6-Bud Rowe, [4]; 8. 71H-Robert Horsley, [3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Kyle McCutchen, [1]; 2. 74-Colton Hardy, [3]; 3. 7-J.T. Imperial, [2]; 4. 22-Jesse Baker, [7]; 5. 19-Wes Wolford, [4]; 6. 2-Alex Pettas, [5]; 7. 12J-Josh Grady, [6]

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 7-J.T. Imperial, [6]; 2. 18-Lorne Wofford, [2]; 3. 22-Jesse Baker, [5]; 4. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [4]; 5. 2B-Billy Chester III, [1]; 6. 19-Wes Wolford, [9]; 7. 74-Colton Hardy, [7]; 8. 8-Eric Wilkins, [8]; 9. 2-Alex Pettas, [12]; 10. 12J-Josh Grady, [13]; 11. 7M-Colton Maroney, [11]; 12. 6-Bud Rowe, [14]; 13. 71H-Robert Horsley, [15]; 14. (DNF) 7X-Danny Mathus, [10]; (DNS) 5-Kyle McCutchen,