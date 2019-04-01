USAC Midgets Return to Jefferson County Speedway for Midwest Midget Championships on July 12-13

Lonnie Wheatley

FAIRBURY, Neb. (April 1, 2019) – Rapidly evolving into a must-see summer staple for Midget racing, the USAC National Midget series returns to the 1/5-mile Jefferson County Speedway for the Riverside Chevrolet Midwest Midget Championship presented by Westin Packaged Meats and Schmidt’s Sanitation on Friday and Saturday, July 12-13.

It will mark the fourth consecutive year of USAC Midget action before a packed house at the Jefferson County Speedway with this year’s events once again taking place during the Jefferson County Fair.

The Great Plains Flat Track Motorcyle Series will join in on Friday’s portion of the Midwest Midget Championships with the JayHusker Non-Wing Micros accompanying the Saturday night finale.

Plenty of festivities will surround the event as always including a free concert at the beer garden after each night of racing action.

The Midwest Midget Championship at Jefferson County Speedway is the center point of USAC’s Midwest Midget Week that kicks off at Meeker, Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway with “Tuesday Night Thunder” on July 9 before moving on to Solomon Valley Raceway the next night for the “Chad McDaniel Memorial” and then wrapping up at Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on Sunday night, July 14.

Ione, CA, native Justin Grant is the reigning champion of the USAC Midwest Midget Championship after wiring the field in last year’s 40-lapper at Jefferson County Speedway. Nevada’s Tanner Thorson battled past Oklahoma’s Tyler Thomas to win the 2017 event at Jefferson County Speedway with Arizona’s Chad Boat outlasting Thomas to win the inaugural event atop the 1/5-mile clay oval in 2016.

General admission tickets to the event are just $20 for adults each night with high school students and younger just $5. All access pit passes are available for $35. There are also 150 reserved seats available in two-day packages for $50.

There are 30 reserved camping spots at the K&M Campground only a few hundred feet away from the racetrack, available in three-night packages for $100.

Reserved seats and reserved camping spots are available at www.jeffersoncountyspeedway.com or at https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?store=11981.

Other camping and area information is available at https://www.visitoregontrail.org/ and http://fairburychamber.org/.

Gates will open each night at 4:00 p.m. with qualifying at 6:30 p.m. and then racing at 7:00 p.m.

Along with title sponsor Riverside Chevrolet and presenting sponsors Westin Packaged Meats and Schmidt’s Sanitation, other sponsors that are making the “Midwest Midget Championship” possible include Napa Auto Parts, Pollman Appliance, Chappell Roofing, Ole’ Red 99.5, Side Trek Bar and Grill, Z-4 Trucking, Criner’s Corner, Vaughn Contracting, Starr Plumbing, Fairbury Chamber of Commerce, Jefferson County Visitors Committee, Budweiser, Hepfner Racing Products, Rod End Supply, Keizer Wheels, EMI, Mud-X, Speedway Motors, Outlaw Wings.

The 1/5-mile Jefferson County Speedway is located at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Fairbury, NE, at 56885 Pwf Rd, Fairbury, Nebraska 68352.

More information regarding the event is available at https://www.facebook.com/MidwestMidgetChampionship/ or by calling Cody Brewer at 405-823-8095.