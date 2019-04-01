World of Outlaws tickets on sale for Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial at Beaver Dam Raceway on June 22

By Tony Veneziano

BEAVER DAM, Wisc. — April 1, 2019 — Tickets are now on sale for the 10th Annual Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial presented by Karavan Trailers, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin on Saturday, June 22 and can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

The Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial will pay $20,000-to-win and $1,000-to-start this season in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the event.

Kasey Kahne, who retired from NASCAR after last season, is scheduled to compete aboard the No. 9 machine that he owns, along with the No. 49 of Brad Sweet.

Daryn Pittman won last year at Beaver Dam Raceway, which marked his fourth-career win at the track, but his first victory in the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial. Fellow Oklahoma native Shane Stewart won the event in 2017 to earn his first win at Beaver Dam Raceway.

Bill Balog earned his first-career World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series win in the 2016 edition of the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial. The win was a very popular one for Balog, an eight-time Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association (IRA) Sprint Series champion, originally from Alaska, who now calls Wisconsin home.

In each of the last eight editions of the race, a different driver has visited victory lane, including 10-time series champion Donny Schatz. Sweet and Kraig Kinser are also past winners of the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial, who are competing full-time with the Outlaws this season.

Battling Schatz, Pittman, Sweet, Stewart and Kinser in 2019 is a talented group of full-time competitors, including David Gravel, who is a past winner in the state of Wisconsin as well as fellow veteran Jason Sides, Greg Wilson and Ian Madsen.

Young drivers Logan Schuchart, Jacob Allen, Sheldon Haudenschild, Brent Marks and are all back on the road full-time in 2018. Carson Macedo is the leading contender for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award this season.

