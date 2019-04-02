USAC EAST COAST SPRINTS DEBUT AT THE GROVE THIS FRIDAY

From USAC

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (April 2, 2019)………The Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series will make its debut at the historic Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa. this Friday night, April 5.

The venue has played host to USAC Sprint Car racing since the club’s inception in 1956. Now, as the series gears up for the first event of its second season, the half-mile dirt track is ready to rock for the first of 14 races on the East Coast Sprint calendar in 2019.

Steven Drevicki of Reading, Pa. is the reigning champion of the series on the strength of a pair of victories. Ryan Godown, Eddie Strada, Coleman Gulick, Joey Biasi and Mark Bitner also scored victories a year ago.

Cars hit the track for hot laps at the Grove at 6:30pm Eastern. Racing begins at 7:30pm.