NCRA Announces Mel Hambelton Ford Racing as Series Presenting Partner!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – April 3, 2019 – As the huge three-race weekend looms for the National Championship Racing Association, it has been a bustling day inside the Park City, Kansas office as series president C Ray Hall is pleased to announce that Mel Hambelton Ford Racing based in Wichita has signed on to become presenting partner with the series and their four divisions for the 2019 race season.

In just a few short years, Mel Hambleton Ford Racing has become a major supplier of racing products from circle track to drag racing and everything in between. Their product line includes Hoosier Racing Tires, American Racer Tires, Sunoco Racing Fuel, VP Racing Fuel, MHF Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Triple X Racing, Wilwood Disk Brakes, Wehrs Machine, Keyser, Integra Shocks, Penn Grade Racing Oil, Schaffer’s Oil, Zamp Helmets, Velocita, G-Force Racing Gear, PXP Racewear, Holley, ARP Bolts, Moroso, FSR Racing Products, Weld Wheels and much more. Mel Hambelton Ford Racing is located at 11771 West Kellogg in Wichita or you can visit their online store at https://mhfordracing.com or by calling (888) 540-3759.

Mel Hambelton Ford Racing will have their trailer stocked and loaded with Hoosier Racing Tires and more this weekend as they will be track side for the ninth annual “Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout” at 81 Speedway in Park City as the series 360-ci sprint car division kicks off their 2019 race season. It all kicks off on Thursday night (April 4) with an open practice session from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Then on Friday night the tour will officially kick off their season with a $1500 to win event. Also competing will be the United Rebel Sprint Series 305-ci sprinters.

Then on Saturday night, the NCRA 360-ci sprinters will take center stage as drivers from across the region compete for the night’s $14,000 to win championship feature finale.

More race and series information can be found on their official website www.racencra.com. There you will find all information you need concerning the series sprint car, modified, crate late model and mod lite divisions. Keep daily updates on their facebook page: NCRA Racing Series.