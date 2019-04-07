Caleb Martin Tops ASCS Gulf South Opener At Golden Triangle Raceway Park

Bryan Hulbert

BEAUMONT, Texas (April 6, 2019) Marking off a trip to Victory Lane to open the 2019 season, Caleb Martin collected career win No. 3 with the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region on Saturday night at Golden Triangle Raceway Park.

Holding off Channin Tankersley, who raced from sixth to second, the pair were chased to the finish by Cody Stacy who advanced from 10th to third. Cody Karl was fourth with Eric Baldaccini fifth. The field rounded out with Cody Tankersley, Scott Smith, Chris Sweeney, Dustin Gates, and Brandon Blendon.

Up next, the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region will venture to Texana Raceway Park in Edna, Texas on Saturday, April 13.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Gulf South Region

Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, Texas

Saturday, April 6, 2019

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Caleb Martin, [2]; 2. 88-Brandon Blenden, [3]; 3. 93-Chris Sweeney, [1]; 4. 52-Cody Karl, [5]; 5. 16-Cody Tankersley, [4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Scott Smith, [1]; 2. 0-Eric Baldaccini, [2]; 3. 6-Dustin Gates, [3]; 4. 17-Channin Tankersley, [5]; 5. 48-Cody Stacy, [4]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 51-Caleb Martin, [2]; 2. 17-Channin Tankersley, [6]; 3. 48-Cody Stacy, [10]; 4. 52-Cody Karl, [8]; 5. 0-Eric Baldaccini, [1]; 6. 16-Cody Tankersley, [9]; 7. 12-Scott Smith, [3]; 8. 93-Chris Sweeney, [7]; 9. 6-Dustin Gates, [5]; 10. 88-Brandon Blenden, [4]