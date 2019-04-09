Stockton Asparagus Cup welcomes Challenge Tour this weekend

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA – April 9, 2019…One of the biggest events of the season in Northern California is locked and loaded for this Friday and Saturday when the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards converges at the Stockton Dirt Track for the second annual Asparagus Cup.

The two-night Sprint Car Challenge Tour event on April 12th and 13th is held in conjunction with the annual San Joaquin Asparagus Festival, which sees more than 65,000 people come through the gates over its three-day run. The inaugural Asparagus Cup race last season saw Australian super-star James McFadden pick up the victory while driving for car owner Willie Kahne.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards recently opened the season at Placerville Speedway, where Auburn’s Andy Forsberg claimed the big win over Roseville’s Sean Becker and Hanford’s Mitchell Faccinto. Forsberg is a three-time Stockton Dirt Track winner in his career and brought home a podium finish on February 23rd, during an event captured by Hollister’s Tony Gualda.

Opening night of the Asparagus Cup on Friday will award $10,000 to the winner and the Saturday finale will pay out a strong $15,000-to-win. Each night will also be a minimum of $800-to-start the A-main. All cars that competed at the Sprint Car Challenge Tour opener in Placerville are also eligible for the $500 Kyle Larson Racing Bonus if they win a feature at the Asparagus Cup. Winged 360 Sprint Cars are the only class running this weekend at the event.

Race transporters are going to enter the fairgrounds off B Street through Gate 7 (which runs along the back stretch of the one-mile track). You will then wrap back around on the one-mile horse track towards the pit area. The pit registration booth will be located on the old horse track.

After paying for festival admission each day, a race ticket will cost $10 extra (five and under are free for the race). If you purchase a discount San Joaquin Asparagus Festival ticket at Save Mart or Lucky’s ahead of time it will bring your total cost to watch the race down to $22 each night for adults. For a list of Save Mart and Lucky stores to purchase discount Asparagus Festival tickets click http://www.sanjoaquinasparagusfestival.net/savemart_discount_ticket_locations.html

The front grandstand gate at the Stockton Dirt Track will open at 4pm, with heat races scheduled to begin at 6pm both nights. The pit registration booth will open at noon each day. The drivers meeting will be held at 4:15pm both days and cars will be on track at 5. For more information visit www.stocktondirttrack.com

The Stockton Dirt Track is a lightning fast 4/10-mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206. Be sure to like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stocktondirt & follow along on Twitter https://twitter.com/StocktonDirt

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is proudly sponsored by Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, Kyle Larson Racing, All Star Performance, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, Pit Stop USA, Auto Meter, ADCO Driveline and Custom Exhaust, Bullard Construction, Bullet Impressions Inc., Chris Kenner Racing Specialties, CLT Logging, CRV Carbon Solutions, D&D Roofing, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, High Sierra Industries, Keizer Wheels, Kevin Sharrah Designs, Moto Wear, Metal Works, PT Shocks, Quick Time Mortgage and Solar, SprintCarUnlimited.com, Ti 22 Performance and Walker Performance Filtration.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is operated under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner, which also manages the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

Upcoming Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards events

Friday April 12: Stockton Dirt Track (Second annual Asparagus Cup)

Saturday April 13: Stockton Dirt Track (Second annual Asparagus Cup)

Saturday April 27: Petaluma Speedway

Friday May 17: Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway (Sixth annual Peter Murphy Classic)

Saturday May 18: Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway (Sixth annual Peter Murphy Classic w/ KWS-NARC)