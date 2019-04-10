Century 21 Galloway Realty Presents Oswego Speedway’s 69th Season Opener on Saturday, May 25

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (April 9, 2019) – Century 21 Galloway Realty has signed on as the presenting sponsor of Oswego Speedway’s 69th Season Opener on Memorial Day Weekend Saturday, May 25.

Oswego’s Opening Night program will feature four main events including Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50’s for the Novelis Supermodifieds, the Tony White Memorial for the Pathfinder Bank SBS, plus a Memorial Weekend special for the 350 Supermodifieds.

Shampine Memorial twin features will be returning to Oswego’s Season Opener for a second consecutive season. The format debuted last year with Dave Shullick Jr. and first time non-wing victor Chris Perley visiting victory lane.

In last season’s Tony White Memorial for the Small Block Supers, Dave Cliff drove the Barbeau Racing No. 50 to his second win in the 35-lap affair holding off late race challengers Russ Brown and Anthony Losurdo.

The track’s new 350 Supermodified class will debut on May 25 after the 350 SMAC tour visited Oswego this past Bud Classic Weekend. Drivers in the 350 Super division will partake in a total of eight championship events throughout 2019.

Century 21 Galloway Realty has been serving the Oswego County area and beyond for over 50 years. Century 21 continues to set the standard with its award winning office and experienced team of agents.

A market leader, the Century 21 office prides itself in superior customer service, deep marketing knowledge, and driven continued education. Their combination of technology and experience is second to none with an online presence reaching far and wide.

For more information on Century 21 Galloway Realty, you can visit online at Century21Galloway.com. Those interested can also like Century 21 on Facebook at Facebook.com/Century-21-Galloway-Realty.

General admission, reserved and VIP seating for Opening Day is on sale now and can be purchased by phoning the speedway box office at (315)-342-0646 or sending an email to oswegospeedway@gmail.com.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, be sure to visit online at OswegoSpeedway.com. You can also FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.