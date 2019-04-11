ALL STARS TO HONOR RAYCE RUDEEN FOUNDATION at 34 RACEWAY

By Tyler Altmeyer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (April 11, 2019) – The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 is pleased to announce they are teaming up with the Rayce Rudeen Foundation to co-host the inaugural Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race on July 28th at 34 Raceway. “We are really excited and grateful that Kevin Rudeen and the Rayce Rudeen Foundation chose 34 Raceway and the All Stars to be a part of this great event,” said Tony Stewart, owner of the All Stars. “Racers have always taken care of other racers, so to be able to do this for Kevin, his family and the Foundation is an honor not only as the series owner, but also as a driver.”

“34 Raceway [in West Burlington, Iowa] is honored to partner with the Rayce Rudeen Foundation and the All Stars for this inaugural race. Hosting a premier racing event at 34 Raceway and having the ability to use it as a platform for addiction awareness in partnership with the Rayce Rudeen Foundation is tremendous,” said Brad Stevens and Jessi Mynatt of 34 Raceway.

The Rayce Rudeen Foundation was established three years ago when Kevin Rudeen (car owner of the 26 Rudeen Racing entry) tragically lost his son, Rayce to an overdose at 26 years old. Rayce would have been 29 years old tomorrow, April 12th.

In order to honor his life and keep his memory alive, his family decided to start a private foundation to help others. Today, the Rayce Rudeen Foundation is a certified nonprofit that gives grant money to organizations and programs that encourage a healthy and productive life, free from addiction. It is their goal to help fill the gaps in a broken system so that others are able to get the support they need, and so that other families don’t have to suffer in the same way theirs had. Foundation President Nadalie Malsam (Rayce’s cousin and best friend) said, “Losing Rayce was devastating to our family, but we refuse to let shame and stigma prevent us from trying to help others.” Thanks to generous donors that cover all of their operations, 100% of all donations the Rayce Rudeen Foundation receives go directly to their grants and programs- which means every penny donated gets straight to those who need it most.

The first annual Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race will be unique in itself, just like Rayce was. It is starting off with a $66,000 total purse- with $25,000 being awarded to the winner. Throughout the night there will be giveaways, fan participation and interviews. Tony said, “To be able to add a purse of this magnitude to our schedule is something that the teams, drivers, owners and fans will be thrilled about. Most importantly, through all of this, we hope to help the Rayce Rudeen Foundation raise awareness on addiction prevention, treatment and recovery. We would like to thank Kevin and his organization for allowing us to be a part of this event.”

With a star-studded lineup set to attend, Kevin Rudeen is very appreciative of the outpouring of support. He said that, “moving forward, we hope to make this a fundraising event for years to come with Tony and the All Stars, but for now what is important to us is that we raise awareness and understanding of addiction.”

Stay tuned for more announcements surrounding the event, drivers who will be competing and special event details.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015. In 2019, MAVTV Motorsports Network will continue to be the official television home of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and will broadcast ten high-profile events.