Jackson Motorplex Amends Left Rear Tire Rule for 360 Winged Sprint Car Class

JACKSON, Minn. (April 11, 2019) – Jackson Motorplex has amended the tire rule for 360ci winged sprint car races this season.

Effective July 1, the Hoosier RD12 left rear tire will no longer be allowed. Teams will have four 360 winged sprint car races at Jackson Motorplex this season to use the tires before the rule takes effect.

“The decision was made in an effort to help make a better racing surface and align with the Knoxville Raceway rules,” Jackson Motorplex General Manager Doug Johnson said.

The 2019 season is scheduled to start on May 10 with the Great Lakes Shootout presented by Harvey’s Roofing. That night showcases the Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars and the IRA Sprint Car Series along with Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids.

The first 360 winged sprint car event of the year is May 17 during Iowa Speedway Night when the Midwest Sprint Touring Series visits the track.

May 10 for the Great Lakes Shootout presented by Harvey's Roofing featuring the Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey's General Stores 410 winged sprint cars and the IRA Sprint Car Series along with Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids

