Ohsweken Speedway 2019 School Fundraising Program Underway

By Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (April 25, 2019) – Ohsweken Speedway is proud to unveil its 2019 School Fundraising program, which is now underway. Ohsweken is proud to partner with local elementary schools by providing tickets for regular Friday Night Excitement shows with a regular cost of $14 for the discounted price of $10 where the school gets to keep $5 from every ticket sold in their community.

“We’re really excited about our School Fundraising program in 2019,” said Clinton Geoffrey, Ohsweken Speedway general manager. “It’s a great way for schools to raise money while offering discounted admission to one of Ontario’s top live entertainment venues.”

There are two ways for schools to get started with the fundraising program. School representatives can host an assembly with the Ohsweken promotional team that will introduce the program, show a video presentation, feature one of the speedway’s mascots and will bring a full-size Sprint Car for the students to see up close.

If schools simply want to get started right away, the Ohsweken Speedway promo team can drop off the necessary forms to the school immediately.

Any school officials interested in the Ohsweken Speedway School Fundraising program should contact Ohsweken Speedway general manager Clinton Geoffrey at clintongeoffrey@gmail.com. To view the full 2019 Ohsweken Speedway racing schedule, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca/schedule.

Northern Summer Nationals Tickets Available Now

Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell and Rico Abreu are coming to Ohsweken Speedway for two action-packed nights on July 22-23. All three Sprint Car stars will be in action both nights for two $5,000-to-win 360 Sprint Car shows. Tickets and camping for the Northern Summer Nationals are on sale online at https://ohswekenspeedway.ticketforce.com/ or can be purchased by phone by calling (519) 717-0023.

Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for free via the Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream. The stream goes live at 7:30pm EST each race night at www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca and on our official Facebook page.

2019 SEASON

Ohsweken Speedway’s 24th season of weekly Friday Night Excitement features four divisions of racing, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com or call (519) 717-0023 for more information.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex which includes a 3/8 (0.375) mile clay oval track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks and Mini Stocks. The season finishes each year with the track’ annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights.

