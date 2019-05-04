Fremont Open Wheel Shootout Soggy

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (May 4, 2019) – The crew at Fremont Speedway gave it a valiant effort but once again Mother Nature won out. The Open Wheel Shootout scheduled for Saturday, May 4 on AmeriGas Propane Night has been rained out.

“We worked throughout the afternoon and evening Friday and got right back at it early Saturday morning but a constant mist and steady drizzle prevented us from making any head-way. It’s a darn shame because I think we would have had a fantastic all sprint car show,” said Ryan Schiets, Chair of the Fremont Speedway promotions team.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, May 18 on Kistler Engines Night with the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints, Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints and Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks in Action. It will at a $4,000 to win event for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) Presented by the Baumann Auto Group 410 sprints and a $1,000 to win event for the KS Sales & Service AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales 305 sprints. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

