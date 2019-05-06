BAUGH GOES 2-FOR-2 AT SPOON RIVER

Canton, Illinois (May 4, 2019)………Andy Baugh of Mason City, Ill. won his second-straight Engler USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget feature Saturday night at Spoon River Speedway.

Defending series champ Baugh led the first two circuits before Adam Taylor got by to control laps three and four. Baugh fought back to assume the point from Taylor on the fifth lap and led the remaining six laps to capture his second victory in as many tries during the 2019 campaign.

Mark McMahill grabbed second ahead of Tyler Roth, Taylor and Tracy Hull.

————————–

USAC IMRA SPEED2 MIDGET RACE RESULTS: May 4, 2019 – Canton, Illinois – Spoon River Speedway

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Mark McMahill (#57 McMahill), 2. Tyler Roth (#18R Roth), 3. Dylan Moan (#17D Moan), 4. Russell Johnston (#0 Johnston), 5. Kinser Medler (#56 Medler), 6. Daltyn England (#19E England), 7. James Picardi (#127 Picardi). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Andy Baugh (#37 Raymond), 2. Kevin Battefeld (#42 Battefeld), 3. Shane Morgan (#15 Morgan), 4. Jake Sollenberger (#5 Utsinger), 5. Patrick Ryan (#23 Ryan), 6. Austin Hawkins. NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Adam Taylor (#7T Taylor), 2. Tracy Hull (#24 Hull), 3. Dave Baugh (#7B Baugh), 4. Brandon Smith (#11 Smith), 5. Jeff Sparks (#55 Sparks), 6. John Heitzman (#43 Heitzman). NT

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Andy Baugh, 2. Mark McMahill, 3. Tyler Roth, 4. Adam Taylor, 5. Tracy Hull, 6. Jeff Sparks, 7. Patrick Ryan, 8. Dylan Moan, 9. Jake Sollenberger, 10. Brandon Smith, 11. Daltyn England, 12. Russell Johnston, 13. Shane Morgan, 14. Kinser Medler, 15. Kevin Battefeld, 16. Dave Baugh, 17. Austin Hawkins, 18. John Heitzman, 19. Jim Picardi. NT

———————————————-

**Morgan flipped during the feature. D. Baugh flipped during the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-2 A. Baugh, Laps 3-4 Taylor, Laps 5-20 A. Baugh.

NEW IMRA SPEED2 MIDGET POINTS: 1-A. Baugh-156, 2-Taylor-138, 3-Roth-133, 4-McMahill-113, 5-Ryan-113, 6-Sparks-104, 7-England-103, 8-D.Baugh-91, 9-Hull-90, 10-Smith-89.

NEXT IMRA SPEED2 MIDGET RACE: May 26 – Canton, IL – Spoon River Speedway