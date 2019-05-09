PEPSI NIGHT 4 DIVISION SHOW THIS SATURDAY AT SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway will swing back into action at 7 p.m. this Saturday, May 11, with a four division show featuring 360 sprint cars, super late models, pro stocks, and roadrunners on PEPSI Night.

Track gates will open at 5 p.m. with engine starts slated for 6:15 p.m.

PEPSI, the official drink of Selinsgrove Speedway for more than 35 years, will be giving away product and prizes to a limited number of fans and all the feature winners this Saturday as part of the promotional night.

The Keller’s Auto Body & Towing 360 sprint cars will compete in a 25-lap main event paying $2,000 to win. This Saturday will also be a 358 sprint car bonus night with $150, $100, and $50 bonuses being awarded to the top three finishing 358 sprint car drivers in the 360 sprint car feature.

The Jeff’s Auto Body & Recycling Center super late models will also race a 25-lap feature paying $2,000 to win. This Saturday will be the division’s final tune-up before the $11,000-to-win Big Wrangler Ranch Ron Keister Memorial Saturday, May 18, one of the biggest late model races in the history of the speedway.

The A&A Auto Stores pro stocks and roadrunners will run 15- and 12-lap main events, respectively.

Selinsgrove Speedway will round out the month on Saturday, May 25, with the United Racing Club-sanctioned Insinger Performance Products/SUNOCO Race Fuels Jack Gunn Memorial for 360 sprint cars, limited late models, pro stocks, and roadrunners.

Selinsgrove Raceway Park will present a go kart racing program at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, May 10. Track gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us Twitter and Facebook. The track office can be reached at 570.374.2266.

Admission for Saturday, May 11, 2019: Adults $15; Students (12-17) $8; Kids 11 & Under FREE; Pit Passes $30