Eric Wilkins Grabs First Career ASCS Southwest Win At Arizona Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (May 11, 2019) — Making it 53 winners with the ASCS Southwest Region, Arizona’s Eric Wilkins parked the Bob Ream, Jr. backed Coastal Race Parts No. 8 in Victory Lane Saturday night at Arizona Speedway.

Netting $2,000 for the win, Wilkins advanced to the point on Lap 6 with the pass on Jeff Lowery. Opening his advantage over the remainder of the race, Wilkins set a dominating pace with the margin of victory at 4.780 seconds.

Coming from fifth, Colton Hardy was the next driver in line with J.T. Imperial making the night’s podium. Lorne Wofford from ninth crossed third with Stevie Sussex making up the top five. Jeff Lowery fell back to sixth after leading the opening five rounds with Colton Maroney, Bud Rowe, Nick Parker, and Leland Fuller completing the top ten.

The next outing for the ASCS Southwest Region is Memorial Day Weekend at Canyon Speedway Park. May 25 and 26 open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (MT). The weekend will also include the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Cars, Stocks cars, Hobby Stocks, ModLites, Micros, and Sport Compacts. Canyon Speedway Park is a three-eighths-mile clay oval located at 9777 W Carefree Hwy. in Peoria, Ariz. Track information and directions can be found online at https://www.canyonspeedwaypark.com as well as https://www.facebook.com/CanyonSpeedwayPark or by calling (602) 258-RACE.

ASCS Southwest Region

Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

Saturday, May 11, 2019

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 45-Jeff Lowery, [4]

2. 7-J.T. Imperial, [6]

3. 6-Bud Rowe, [3]

4. 7M-Colton Maroney, [5]

5. 3-Leland Fuller, [7]

6. 22B-Jesse Baker, [1]

7. 115-Nick Parker, [2]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 8-Eric Wilkins, [2]

2. 57-Stevie Sussex, [1]

3. 74-Colton Hardy, [3]

4. 18-Lorne Wofford, [4]

5. 2B-Billy Chester III, [5]

6. 2-Alex Pettas, [7]

7. 71H-Robert Horsley, [6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 8-Eric Wilkins, [4]

2. 74-Colton Hardy, [5]

3. 7-J.T. Imperial, [3]

4. 18-Lorne Wofford, [9]

5. 57-Stevie Sussex, [2]

6. 45-Jeff Lowery, [1]

7. 7M-Colton Maroney, [8]

8. 6-Bud Rowe, [6]

9. 115-Nick Parker, [14]

10. 3-Leland Fuller, [7]

11. 2B-Billy Chester III, [10]

12. 22B-Jesse Baker, [12]

13. 2-Alex Pettas, [11]

14. 71H-Robert Horsley, [13]