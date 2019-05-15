Ohsweken Speedway Test and Tune Postponed Again To May 22

From Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (May 14, 2019) – Ohsweken Speedway’s Test and Tune session scheduled for Wednesday evening has been postponed until the following Wednesday, May 22nd.

“The rain Monday night and Tuesday morning have put the speedway grounds further under water,” said speedway owner Glenn Styres. “The entire property is still too wet for vehicles and trailers. At this time, there is just no way we can bring that much traffic in the pit area without risking vehicles being stuck.”

With the parking and pit areas saturated due the extensive rain so far this spring, this Friday’s season opener is on the verge of being washed out as well.

“We need sun, wind, and warmth the rest of the week in order to save Friday’s season opener featuring Ken Schrader and the UMP Modifieds,” said general manager Clinton Geoffrey. “It has been a terrible spring but it looks like we may finally turn the corner next week.”

The rescheduled practice session on Wednesday, May 22nd is open to all cars competing at Ohsweken in 2019 to test on the lightning-fast 3/8-mile clay oval, including the track’s four weekly divisions, the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks.

The pit gate will open at 5:00pm for competitors at a cost of $25 per driver and $10 per crew member. Cars are scheduled to begin on track session at 6:00pm. Practice will alternate divisions until 9:30pm. For a full schedule of events, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca.