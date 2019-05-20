Triple Play weekend on tap for Ameri-Flex / OCRS

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Oklahoma (May 20, 2019) – A triple play weekend is on tap for the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Sprint Car series with back-to-back races scheduled at Creek County Speedway, Caney Valley Speedway and 81 Speedway.

It all begins on Friday with a stop a Creek County Speedway. After two previous attempts to race there were rained out in March everyone is hoping the third time will be a charm this time.

It has been 11 years since the OCRS last raced at the Emmett Hahn owned quarter-mile oval. The last time was July 2008 and two features were run under OCRS sanction. Mike Goodman led 2008 champion Jamie Passmore and Tim Kent to the finish in a non-wing main event while Cody Cordell won the winged feature over Matt Sherrell and Danny Smith.

Following Friday’s weekend opener the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series returns to Caney Valley Speedway for Salute the Troops night on Saturday. Defending champion Alex Sewell won there on April 20th and will be looking to repeat on the Caney, Kansas quarter mile.

The weekend concludes on Sunday at C. Ray Halls 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas with the running of Sprint Car Maynia III. It will be a full night of open wheel racing with three classes of sprint cars in action. The Ameri-Flex / OCRS will be on the card with the NCRA Sprint Series and the URSS sprinters.

Here is your racing itinerary for this weekend:

Night 1

What: Ameri-Flex / OCRS Race Number 4.

Where: Creek County Speedway, Kellyville, Oklahoma

When: Friday, May 24, 2019

Time: Main Gates 5 p.m. / Hot Laps 7 p.m. / Racing 7:30 p.m. / Driver draw-in starts at 5:15 / AMERI-FLEX / OCRS drivers meeting will be at 6:15.

Tickets: General Admission: $15 / Seniors and Military $10 / Kids 11-14 $6 / 10 & Under: Free. Pit passes $35.

How to find Creek County Speedway:

From OKC: Take I-44 east [Turner Turnpike] to exit 211 [Kellyville Exit]. Turn right to stop light [Highway 66] turn right and track is 1 mile on left side of highway.

From Tulsa: Take I-44 west [Turner Turnpike] to exit 211 [Kellyville Exit]. Turn left to stop light [Highway 66] turn right and track is 1 mile on left side of highway.

Address:

18450 W Highway 66

Kellyville, OK 74039

Track website: www.CreekCountySpeedway.co

Night 2

What: Ameri-Flex / OCRS Race Number 5. Salute to the Troops.

Where: Caney Valley Speedway, Caney, Kansas

When: Saturday, May 25, 2019

Time: Pit gates 4 p.m. / Grandstand 4:30 / Driver sign-in starts at 4:45 / Drivers meeting 5:45 / Hot laps 6:30 / racing at 7.

Tickets: General Admission (Adults, Seniors, Military, Teenagers) $20. Kids 12 and under are FREE. Pit pass, $35.

How to find Caney Valley Speedway

The track is just 3/4 mile West of the junction (intersection) of U.S. 75 and U.S. 166 on CR 1600.

Address:

1324 CR 1600

Caney, Kansas 67333

Track website: www.Caney ValleySpeedway.net

Night 3

What: Ameri-Flex / OCRS Race Number 6, Sprint Car Maynia III.

Where: 81 Speedway, Park City, Kansas

When: Sunday, May 26, 2019

Time: Grandstand opens 5 / Racing 7 / Hot laps 6 / Driver sign-in starts at 4 / Drivers meeting 5.

Tickets: General Admission $15 ages 12 and up / Pit passes $30.

How to find 81 Speedway

North of Wichita on I-135 to exit 16 then 0.7 mile West on 77th St.

Address:

100 West 77th St N.

Valley Center, Kansas 67147

Track website: www.Race81Speedway.com

About the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based Ameri-Flex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, Ameri-Flex will strive to fill your needs. Ameri-Flex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. Ameri-Flex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

Ameri-Flex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.ameriflexhose.com