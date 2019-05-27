Photo Gallery: 2019 Pay Less Little 500 Presented by UAW Anderson Speedway, Little 500, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery #14 Shane Hollingsworth and #4 Kody Swanson. (Bill Miller photo) he 2019 Payless Little 500 front row taking shape on the pace lap. (Bill Miller photo) Kody Swanson. (Bill Miller photo) #51 Chris Windom and #88 Jimmy McCune. (Bill Miller photo) #67 Kyle O’Gara and #22 Bobby Santos III. (Bill Miller photo) #51 Chris Windom and # 4 Kody Swanson. (Bill Miller photo) #14 Shane Hollingsworth and #4 Kody Swanson. (Bill Miller photo) #25 Joey Schmidt and #14 Shane Hollingsworth. (Bill Miller photo) #14 Shane Hollingsworth and#07 Jacob Wilson. (Bill Miller photo) 2019 Payless Little 500 Front Row. (Bill Miller photo) 2019 Payless Little 500 Front Row. (Bill Miller photo) Kody Swanson. (Bill Miller photo) Kody Swanson and Gene Nolen. (Bill Miller photo) The prize that everyone wants at the end of the night. (Bill Miller photo) TV star Jerry Mathers (L) and track owner Rick Dawson (R) during opening ceremonies. (Bill Miller photo) Chris Windom and members of the Goacher Racing Team before the start of the 2019 Payless Little 500. (Bill Miller photo) Kody Swanson and members of the Nolan Racing Team before the start of the 2019 Payless Little 500. (Bill Miller photo) Kody Swanson and Gene Nolan celebrate winning the 2019 Payless Little 500. (Bill Miller photo) 2019 Little 500 winning car owner Gene Nolen. (Bill Miller photo) Kody Swanson being present the Tin Plate winner’s trophy. (Bill Miller photo) 2019 Payless Little 500 winner Kody Swanson., (Bill Miller photo) Kody Swanson in Victory Lane with representatives from Kroger. (Bill Miller photo) Car owner Gene Nolan watches as race winner Kody Swanson take the traditional drink of milk. (Bill Miller photo) Gene Nolan and Kody Swanson celebrate in Victory Lane at the Anderson Speedway on Saturday night May 25, 2019. (Bill Miller photo) 2019 Little 500 winner Kody Swanson in Victory Lane with his family. (Bill Miller photo) odium finishers Jacob Wilson 3rd (L), Kody Swanson 1st (C) and Bobby Santos III 2nd (R). (Bill Miller photo) 2019 Little 500 winner Kody Swanson in Victory Lane with his family. (Bill Miller photo) Related Stories: Swanson Dominates 2019 Pay Less Little 500 Kody Swanson Wins the Pole for the 2019 Little 500 Kody Swanson Spins and Wins Second Career Little 500 Windom wins the 2015 Little 500 Pierce leads second day of Little 500 practice Anderson SpeedwayLittle 500Photo Gallery