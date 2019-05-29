Sitterly, Cliff and Duphily Early Points Leaders at Oswego; Supermodified Twin 35’s Up Next on June 8

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 29, 2019) – After what turned out to be two straight days worth of Opening Weekend excitement at Oswego Speedway, the track will open the month of June with another big program set for next Saturday, June 8 headlined by Twin 35 Novelis Supermodified features presented by Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers and Bosco’s.

Defending track champion Otto Sitterly was the first feature winner of 2019 in the first of two Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50’s held last Sunday, May 26. With a fifth place effort in the second twin, ‘eight time’ is also the current points leader ahead of Doug Didero and Keith Shampine.

Currently riding fourth in the Supermodified point standings after making history last weekend is rookie Alison Sload, who became the first ever female feature winner in the division. Her victory in the second Twin 50 has all but been the talk of short track racing this week.

Jeff Abold and Joe Gosek, who both podiumed on May 26, ride fifth and sixth in the Supermodified point standings over Dan Bowes, Dave Shullick Jr, Brandon Bellinger, and Dan Connors Jr, who are all in the top ten approaching the second consecutive double feature show next weekend.

Three time Pathfinder Bank SBS track champion Dave Cliff was able to get things off to a hot start on Opening Weekend, driving the Tim Barbeau owned No. 50 to its second straight checkered flag in the 25-lap Tony White Memorial event.

Memorial Weekend runner-up David LaTulip and 2018 Rookie of the Year Josh Sokolic make up the remainder of the top three in points ahead of another former rookie of the year, Tony Pisa, in fourth, and defending track champion Anthony Losurdo in fifth.

Driving the Vic Miller No. 11, Steve Duphily was the winner in Oswego Speedway’s inaugural 350 Supermodified event, outdueling fellow New Englanders Johnny Burke, Mike Scott, and Eddie Witkum Jr.

With the first of eight championship shows in the books for the 350 Supermodifieds, it is New England leading the way as Duphily sits on top by twelve points over Witkum, Losurdo, Burke, Scott, and weekly Oswego campaigners Barry Kingsley, Vern LaFave and Mike Bruce.

The 350 Supermodifieds will receive the night off on June 8, allowing the Sunoco New York Super Stock Series to join the race card with a 30-lap ‘tune up’ for the Dave London Memorial scheduled to take place on Bud Classic Weekend, Friday, August 30.

To purchase tickets for the upcoming June 8 program featuring Novelis Supermodified Twin 35’s, a Pathfinder Bank SBS 30, and the 30-lap Super Stock feature, please call the track box office at (315)-342-0646.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, be sure to visit online at OswegoSpeedway.com. Fans can also FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

Novelis Supermodified Top Ten Point Standings (thru May 26):

7 Otto Sitterly* – 200

3 Doug Didero – 188

55 Keith Shampine – 184

39 Alison Sload* ® – 183

05 Jeff Abold – 182

00 Joe Gosek – 172

25 Dan Bowes ® – 169

95 Dave Shullick Jr. – 167

02 Brandon Bellinger – 155

01 Dan Connors Jr. – 145

Pathfinder Bank SBS Top Ten Point Standings (thru May 26):

50 Dave Cliff* – 110

27 David LaTulip – 104

26 Joshua Sokolic – 92

89 Tony Pisa – 92

1 Anthony Losurdo – 90

77 Cameron Rowe – 87

03 Travis Bartlett ® – 82

02 Russ Bartlett – 81

32 Steve Flack – 78

90 Greg O’Connor – 76

350 Supermodified Top Ten Point Standings (thru May 26):

11 Steve Duphily* – 110

18 Eddie Witkum Jr. – 98

1 Anthony Losurdo – 92

01 John Burke – 90

10 Michael Scott – 89

06 Barry Kingsley – 87

97 Vern LaFave – 86