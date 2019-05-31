LARSON RETURNS FOR TWO ROUNDS OF INDIANA MIDGET WEEK

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (May 30, 2019)………Kyle Larson, who ranks in a tie for second all-time in terms of “Indiana Midget Week” victories with five, returns to the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship for rounds two and three of the 15th edition of IMW, Wednesday, June 5, at Gas City I-69 Speedway and on Thursday, June 6, at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Ind.

Elk Grove’s Larson, a five-time Monster Energy Cup Series winner and recent victor of the Monster Energy All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, will drive the Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian No. 97 in the pair of Midget races.

Larson’s first career USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget feature win came during “Indiana Midget Week” in 2011 at Bloomington Speedway. He won again in 2012 at Kokomo Speedway and again in 2013 at Gas City. His two most recent IMW victories both came at Montpelier Motor Speedway, in 2016 and 2018. Larson finished runner-up in the IMW standings in 2011, six points shy of Bryan Clauson.

Larson will be joined on the Indiana Midget Week tour by teammates and series regulars Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.), the defending USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget champion, as well as Tucker Klaasmeyer of Paola, Kans., Tanner Carrick of Lincoln, Calif., Jesse Colwell of Red Bluff, Calif. and Holley Hollan of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Tuesday at Montpelier, pits open at 2pm (Eastern), front gates open at 3pm and cars hit the track for hot laps at 6pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. Sprint Cars and UMP Modifieds are also on the event card. Adult general admission tickets are $25, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Pit passes are $30 apiece.

Wednesday at Gas City, pits open at 3pm (Eastern), front gates open at 5pm and hot laps begin at 6:30pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. Sprint Cars and 600cc Non-Wing Micro Sprints will also be racing. Adult general admission tickets are $25, kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 apiece.

Thursday at Lincoln Park, pits open at 3pm (Eastern) and hot laps begin at 6pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. Sprint Cars and MMSA Mini-Sprint will also be racing. Adult general admission tickets are $25, kids 10 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 apiece.

Friday at Bloomington, pits open at 3pm (Eastern), front gates at 5pm and hot laps begin at 6:30pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. Sprint Cars and MMSA Mini-Sprints will be on hand as well. Adult general admission tickets are $25, students with valid ID are $10, kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 apiece.

Saturday at Lawrenceburg, pits open at 3pm (Eastern), front gates open at 5pm and hot laps begin at 6pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. Sprint Cars and UMP Modifieds will join the Midgets. Adult general admission tickets are $25, kids 7-12 are $7. Children 6 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 apiece.

Sunday at Kokomo, pits open at 3pm (Eastern), front gates open at 3pm and hot laps begin at 6pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. It’ll be a true doubleheader with Sprint Cars and Midgets on the docket. Adult general admission tickets are $25, kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 apiece.

Watch each and every “Indiana Midget Week” race live and on-demand at http://www.FloRacing.com/. Listen live on the USAC app. Follow along with live updates on https://www.facebook.com/usacracing/ and https://twitter.com/USACNation, plus live timing and scoring on the Race Monitor app.