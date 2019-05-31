Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals Pre-Entry Deadline One Week Away!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (May 30, 2019) – Drivers planning on competing in the upcoming Third Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals at Dodge City Raceway Park are down to the final days to save money on their entry.

Entries submitted by Thursday, June 6, are just $50 with pit passes only $20 per night for the driver. Entries received after the June 6 deadline are $75 with pit passes at $30 per night.

Entry forms for the $3,000-to-win event set for June 13-15 are available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/DCRP-305-Sprint-Car-Nationals-2019-Entry-Form.pdf.

The list of entries received thus far is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/driver-info/dcrp-305-sprint-car-nationals/entries/.

Along with three full nights of intense racing action, an after-race pit party featuring a band and free pizza for those with pit passes will take place following Friday night’s racing action.

The payout for the three-day event is as follows:

Saturday – 1st – $3,000, 2nd – $2,000, 3rd – $1,700, 4th – $1,400, 5th – $1,100, 6th – $900, 7th – $800, 8th – $700, 9th – $600, 10th – $500, 11th – $475, 12th – $450, 13th – $425, 14th – $400, 15th – $400, 16th – $400, 17th – $400, 18th – $400, 19th – $400, 20th – $400, 21st – $400, 22nd – $400. Non-Qualifiers: $100.

Plus – $50/$30/$20 lap money for 1st, 2nd and 3rd each of the 30 laps.

Plus – Total Dash purse of $1,000 for 6 locked-in drivers on Saturday night.

Thursday and Friday – 1st – $750, 2nd – $500, 3rd – $400, 4th – $350, 5th – $325, 6th – $300, 7th – $275, 8th – $250, 9th – $225, 10th – $200, 11th – $175, 12th – $150, 13th – $125, 14th – $125, 15th – $125, 16th – $125, 17th – $125, 18th – $125, 19th – $125, 20th – $125, 21st – $125, 22nd – $125. Non-Qualifiers: $100.

Some lap sponsorships for the 30-lap championship are still available as well by contacting Tommie Estes, Jr., or Lonnie Wheatley. Each lap is $100 with payout of $50, $30 and $20 to the top three on each lap.

This year’s Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals is a three-night affair for the first time with the event format as follows:

All cars run each night. Thursday and Friday heat races lined up according to pill draw with passing points in effect to determine “B” Main(s) and “A” Main lineup each night.

Event points will be awarded as follows to determine Saturday night lineups:

Heat Races – 1st – 20, 2nd -18, 3rd – 16, 4th – 14th, etc.

Additionally, 0.5 points will be awarded for each heat race position gained and 0.3 points will be deducted for each position lost.

A Feature Points: 1st – 100, 2nd – 95, 3rd – 91, 4th – 88, 5th – 85, 6th – 82, 7th – 79, 8th – 76, 9th – 73, 10th – 70, 11th – 68, 12th – 66, 13th – 64, 14th – 62, 15th -60, 16th – 58th, 17th – 56, 18th – 54, 19th – 52, 20th – 50, 21st – 48, 22nd – 46.

B Main Non-Transfers – 1st – 44, 2nd -42, 3rd – 40, etc.

Saturday:

Top 6 in combined points from Thursday and Friday lock-in to the Dash for Cash ($1,000 total purse) to determine lineup for front three rows of the feature.

Balance go to heat races lined up based upon overall point totals from the previous two nights with an invert of six. Saturday heat points (1st – 30, 2nd – 27, 3rd – 24, 4th – 21, 5th – 18, etc.) are added to preliminary night totals to determine balance of “A” Main and “B” Main(s) lineups. Top ten total go to positions 7-16 of “A” Main, balance to “B” Main(s).

After Fort Worth’s Kevin Ramey topped the inaugural version of the DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals in 2017, Fairview, Oklahoma’s Jake Martens pocketed $4,040 including lap money by fending off a last-lap slider from Jake Bubak and then beating Chad Koch to the stripe in last year’s hair-raising finale.

This year’s event fires off with the first of two preliminary events on Thursday, June 13, with a second round of preliminary action on Friday before culminating with Saturday’s championship finale.

Joining in on Thursday action will be the IMCA Hobby Stocks with IMCA Stock Cars on the card for Friday and then IMCA Sport Modifieds on Saturday. The KARS (Kansas Antique Racers) will be on hand all three nights as well.

Each night of racing will fire off at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the Thursday and Friday preliminary events are only $12 for each night with Saturday’s finale just $20 while children eleven and under are free each night. Pit passes are $30 for each night.

In total, the 2019 season atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval is slated for 18 nights of action along with another eight Sunday cards atop the newly-constructed 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

The complete slate of 2019 events at DCRP is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dodge City located at 201 4th Avenue is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. Race fans staying at the Holiday Inn & Suites Dodge City will want to request the special DCRP rate for their visit when making reservations. Contact the Holiday Inn Express at 620-225-1000.

Lubbock Wrecker Service has over 50 years of collective experience providing heavy duty, medium duty, and light vehicle towing. Their licensed, bonded, insured drivers are true professionals to handle all your towing needs, no matter the size. Whether you need a vehicle towed just for removal, or if you need an emergency wrecker, Lubbock Wrecker Service has two locations to serve you. More information regarding Lubbock Wrecker Service is available at www.lubbockwrecker.com or by calling 806-748-1044 or 325-573-6300.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.