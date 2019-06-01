Tatnell, Allen and Halverson Triumphant During Jackson Motorplex Season Opener

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (May 31, 2019) – The Jackson Motorplex season opener was led by the ‘B’s on Friday as Brooke Tatnell, Brandon Allen and Brandon Halverson each garnered a victory during Ag Builders Night presented by GDF Enterprises.

Tatnell captured the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series main event with a last-lap pass when race leader Thomas Kennedy hit a rut on the bottom of turn two. The incident tossed his car sideways and he dropped to third with Lee Grosz, who led the first handful of laps, capitalizing to score a runner-up result.

Jason Martin placed fourth and Jack Dover rounded out the top five.

Shayle Bade, Grosz, Dover, Eric Lutz and Kennedy each won a heat race on a night when 46 drivers competed for the $3,000-to-win top prize. Austin McCarl and Travis Rilat were the B Main winners.

Allen stormed to the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids triumph, leading the distance despite early pressure from Kaleb Johnson and several close calls in traffic.

Jody Rosenboom picked up a second-place result with Brant O’Banion third, Michael Stien fourth and Bill Johnson fifth.

Blaine Stegenga, John Lambertz and Clayton Christensen each claimed a heat race.

Halverson charged from his sixth starting position and dominated the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc main event as he won by nearly eight seconds. Johnny Parsons III finished second with Brandon Stevenson rallying from 11th to third. Jordan Paulsen placed fourth and Clinton Bruns was fifth.

Paulsen and Bryan Roach were the heat race winners after Halverson set the fastest time overall in qualifying.

Jackson Motorplex will host all three divisions next Friday during Military Night.